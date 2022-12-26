Sightseeing in Utah

Utah is a state located in the western United States known for its stunning natural beauty and rich history. From the red rock canyons of the south to the snow-capped peaks of the north, there is no shortage of breathtaking sights to see in this state.

If you're planning a trip to Utah, here are some of the top sights and attractions you won't want to miss:

1. Arches National Park

Located in the southeastern corner of the state, Arches National Park is a must-see destination for anyone visiting Utah. The park is home to the largest concentration of natural arches in the world, with over 2,000 arches spread across the park's 73,000 acres.

The park's arches are formed by sandstone that has been eroded over time by wind and water, creating the iconic arch shape. The park's arches come in a variety of sizes and shapes, ranging from small, delicate arches to massive, towering structures. Some of the park's most popular arches include Delicate Arch, which is depicted on Utah's license plates, and Landscape Arch, the longest natural arch in the world.

In addition to its arches, the park is home to a wide variety of other natural wonders, including towering sandstone cliffs, red rock spires, and towering balanced rocks. The park offers a variety of activities for visitors, including hiking, rock climbing, and backpacking.

Grand Canyon Utah Photo by Pixabay

2. Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park, located in southwestern Utah, is known for its stunning hoodoos, which are tall, thin spires of rock formed by erosion. The park is home to over 10,000 hoodoos, and the best way to see them is by taking a hike along one of the park's many trails.

The park is also home to a variety of wildlife, including mule deer, bighorn sheep, and coyotes. In addition to hiking, the park offers a number of other activities, including horseback riding, rock climbing, and stargazing.

Bryce Canyon Photo by PHILIPPE SERRAND

3. Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park is located in southeastern Utah and is known for its deep canyons, towering mesas, and red rock cliffs. The park is divided into four districts: the Island in the Sky, the Needles, the Maze, and the Rivers.

Each district offers a unique landscape and a variety of activities, including hiking, rock climbing, and backpacking. The Island in the Sky district is home to some of the park's most iconic views, including Mesa Arch, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding canyons. The Needles district is known for its towering sandstone spires and is a popular spot for rock climbing. The Maze district is the most remote and rugged part of the park, and is known for its challenging backcountry hikes. The Rivers district is home to the Colorado and Green rivers, which offer opportunities for rafting and kayaking.

Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park in Utah Photo by Benjamin Griffin

4. Zion National Park

Zion National Park, located in southwestern Utah, is known for its towering sandstone cliffs and stunning views. The park is home to a variety of landscapes, including red rock cliffs, deep canyons, and lush forests.

Some of the park's most popular sights include the Narrows, a narrow slot canyon with walls that tower over 1,000 feet high, and Angels Landing, a steep hike with breathtaking views of the surrounding canyon. In addition to hiking, the park offers a number of other activities, including rock climbing, horseback riding, and birdwatching.

Zion National Park in Utah Photo by Jess Tzunun

5. Bonneville Salt Flats

The Bonneville Salt Flats, located in northwestern Utah, is a large, flat expanse of salt that was once the bed of an ancient lake. The flats are known for their smooth, hard surface, which makes them a popular spot for land speed record attempts. The flats are also a popular spot for photography and are often used as a backdrop in films and television shows.

The flats are located about an hour west of Salt Lake City, and are easily accessible by car. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the flats, or join a guided tour led by local experts. In addition to touring the flats, visitors can also participate in a variety of activities, including kite flying, stargazing, and picnicking.

Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah Photo by Kelly/Pexels

6. Temple Square

Temple Square, located in Salt Lake City, is the center of the Mormon Church and a popular tourist attraction. The square is home to a number of historic buildings, including the Salt Lake Temple, the Tabernacle, and the Assembly Hall.

Visitors can take guided tours of the square and learn about the history and beliefs of the Mormon Church. The square is also home to a number of gardens and sculptures, and is a popular spot for photography. In addition to touring the square, visitors can also attend a variety of events and concerts held at the Tabernacle.

Temple Square Utah Photo by Joanne Bockmann

7. The Great Salt Lake

The Great Salt Lake is the largest saltwater lake in the western hemisphere and is located in northern Utah. The lake is known for its high salt content, which makes it easy to float in. The lake is home to a variety of bird species, including pelicans, herons, and gulls, and is a popular spot for birdwatching.

The lake is also home to a number of recreational activities, including boating, fishing, and swimming. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the lake, or join a guided tour led by local experts.

The Great Salt Lake Photo by Public Domain

8. Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area

The Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area, located in central Utah, is a region that tells the story of the Mormon pioneers who settled in the area in the mid-1800s. The area includes a number of historic sites and landmarks, including the Mormon Trail, which follows the route taken by the pioneers as they made their way west.

Visitors can explore the heritage area by taking a self-guided tour or joining a guided tour led by local experts. The heritage area is also home to a number of museums and cultural centers, where visitors can learn more about the history and culture of the Mormon pioneers.

The Mormon Pioneer National Heritage Area Photo by Public Domain/Blogger

9. Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, the capital and largest city in Utah, is a vibrant and modern city with a rich history. The city is home to a number of cultural attractions, including the Salt Lake Art Center, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, and the Natural History Museum of Utah. The city is also home to a number of sports teams, including the Utah Jazz basketball team and Real Salt Lake soccer team.

In addition to its cultural attractions, Salt Lake City is home to a number of outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking and biking trails, golf courses, and ski resorts. The city is also home to a number of restaurants, breweries, and shopping centers.

Salt Lake City Photo by Lukas Kloeppel

10. Moab

Moab, located in eastern Utah, is a small town known for its outdoor recreation opportunities. The town is surrounded by Arches and Canyonlands national parks, and is a popular spot for rock climbing, mountain biking, and hiking.

The town is also home to a number of art galleries, breweries, and restaurants. In addition to its outdoor recreation and cultural attractions, Moab is also home to a number of historical sites, including the Old Spanish Trail and the Moab Museum.

Moab Utah Photo by Mick Haupt

Overall, Utah is a state that offers something for everyone, whether you're interested in outdoor adventure, cultural attractions, or simply soaking up the state's natural beauty. With so much to see and do, you'll want to spend at least a few days exploring all that Utah has to offer. Whether you're planning a week-long trip or a weekend getaway, you'll find plenty of sights and attractions to keep you busy during your visit to Utah.