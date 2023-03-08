Cara Delevingne Inspiring Journey

Photo by Vogue

Cara Delevingne has recently spoken about her experience entering a rehab center and her fight against addiction in an interview for Vogue magazine. The British model and actress revealed that she decided to seek professional help after some shocking images of her at a Los Angeles airport last September caused concern among her followers and those around her.

In the interview, Delevingne openly addresses issues related to her mental health and her fight against addiction, speaking openly about her recovery process. The model assures that she has been sober for more than four months and that she has returned to therapy after three years of absence. In addition, he regularly attends meetings as part of a 12-step program to deal with his addiction.

As for her future plans, Delevingne is determined to be more careful with her career choices and to take some time off to go on a road trip with her girlfriend Leah, also known as Minke on social media. In the long term, the model and actress intends to be a mother, a wish she has had since she was 16 years old.

Cara Delevingne's story of recovery is an inspiring testament to how help-seeking and dedication can lead to a better, healthier life. The model hopes that her experience can help others who may be struggling with similar issues and encourage them to seek professional help if they need it. Her courage to speak openly about her fight against addiction and her commitment to mental health are an example to all those who are experiencing similar difficulties.

By Andry Pérez // NewsBreak