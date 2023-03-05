Beautiful dedication of Justin Timberlake to Jessica Biel on her birthday

By Andry Pérez // NewsBreak

In 2007, Justin and Jessica met for the first time. At that time, Justin already had a successful singing career, thanks to his involvement in the band 'N SYNC, which was very popular in the 1990s. He was also beginning to explore the world of acting. On the other hand, Jessica had participated in several important productions and her presence in the entertainment industry was becoming more and more noticeable.

After 5 years of a courtship with ups and downs, the couple decides to get married on October 19, 2012 in Savetrelli di Fassano, in Italy, A fairytale wedding with a very special song composed by Justin just for her.

After being married for two and a half years, the couple had their first son, Silas, who is now about to turn eight years old. Later, in July 2020, their second son, Phineas, was born. At this time, the couple was going through a small crisis in their relationship, but they managed to quickly overcome it. Currently, the couple is devoted to their two children, keeping them out of the media spotlight, while combining their busy careers with raising them both.

Last Friday, March 3, the actress celebrated her 41st birthday and her husband used digital platforms to express his affection and pay an emotional tribute to her

Let me tell y’all about this human… she is the most badass, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for. And today is her bday! I’m so glad you were born, my love. And, I’m so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE🍷!!!! I love you to the moon and back. —Huz” on Instagram

For her part, in a photograph published on her social networks together with Justin, she thanked everyone for their good wishes and for the positive energy she received.