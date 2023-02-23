Frontotemporal Dementia, the harsh disease suffered by Bruce Willis

By Andry Pérez // NewsBreak

Frontotemporal Dementia (known as FTD) is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can affect anyone, Bruce's family stressed in their statement made on February 16 of this year

Aphasia is a neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure. It is a syndrome caused by the degeneration of the frontal lobe of the human brain, it can affect speech, as well as the way you write and understand written and oral language.

The Mayo Clinic lists among others the following behaviors as common in people with aphasia:

• Talk in short or incomplete sentences

• Say meaningless sentences

• Substitute one word or sound for another

• Say unrecognizable words

• Difficulty finding words

• Not understanding other people's conversations

• No longer knowing word meanings

• Write sentences with little or no meaning

Part of the treatment includes speech and language therapy. People with aphasia commonly learn to use other forms of communication, for this, family members usually participate in the process and help the person to communicate.

The family of the star, his wife Emma Heming Willis, their daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, of 29, Although this is painful, the family, and for obvious reasons, feels relieved to finally have a clear diagnosis of the disease, for this reason, they have focused on helping him "lead as full a life as possible," according to a recent statement.