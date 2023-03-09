Is Dallas, TX in a Housing Bubble

Are home prices in Dallas Texas going to crash

If you've been considering investing in the Dallas housing market, you might be wondering if a crash is on the horizon. With so many outside influences and factors that affect the market, predicting a crash can be difficult; however, there are signs to look out for that can indicate whether or not a crash may be coming.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Dallas housing market, exploring the economic indicators for 2021 and 2022, and analyzing how the Dallas housing market fared during the Great Recession of 2008.

Additionally, we'll discuss what a housing crash looks like and provide expert opinions on what to look for.

Finally, we'll offer advice on how to mitigate risk if a crash does indeed occur in 2023 or 2024.

Overview of the Dallas market in 2021

So where does that leave us now? The Dallas housing market saw a big jump in prices in 2021 and 2022.

From May 2020 to May 2021, average prices jumped 32% in DFW.

From May 2021 to May 2022 average prices jumped an additional 19%.

From May 2020 to May 2022 averages prices have jumped over 58%

Average Sales Price in DFW

May 2020 ( $331,334 )

) May 2021 ($439.796)

May 2022 ($526,000)

According to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, Dallas single-family home averages sales prices are now falling. This is good news for Dallas homebuyers who have been priced out of the market. Maybe home prices have topped out?

Not only has Dallas been relatively unaffected during the Great Recession of 2008, it also fared much better than many other major cities like Los Angeles and Denver, Colorado.

If any market is going to crash it probably will be cities (Austin or Boise) that experienced crazy price increases post pandemic.

This is due in part to the large number of jobs that have been created in the area over the years, as well as a strong economy and a growing population—all key factors in determining if a housing market is stable or not.

The key question now is whether or not this trend will continue into 2022 and 2023, and what it could mean for residents of Dallas should there be a housing crash. To answer this, let's look at some of the economic indicators that often signal when a housing crash is on its way.

Indicators that can point to a housing crash

In addition, experts suggest keeping a close watch on the average rates of foreclosure and default in Dallas. If these numbers are increasing dramatically, it could be an indication that the market is indeed heading for a housing crisis.

If there was not a moratorium on foreclosures [which ended in 2022] during the pandemic, chances are there would have been a lot of people selling their homes! There might have been a crash.

It's also worth noting how Dallas fared during the 2008 Great Recession compared to other major cities such as Los Angeles.

Lastly, analyzing economic data from 2022 and 2023 can give us an idea of where things may be headed in the next couple of years.

Unemployment can be a red flag when it comes to a crash!

In order for a crash to occur, you must almost always have high unemployment.

By monitoring all these various indicators, we can start to get a sense if a crash really is looming on the horizon for Dallas' housing market.

Expert opinions on the possibility of a housing decline

It's important to ask the experts what they think when it comes to the possibility of a Dallas housing market crash.

Many analysts believe that a steep rise in home prices is usually a bad sign, as it can indicate that the market is overheated.

In addition, declining sales volume and inventory can also be an indicator of an impending crash. A sudden decrease in buyer demand can cause home prices to drop quickly, which could lead to a crash.

But this is unlikely if inventory is low and sellers have not reason to sell!

Finally, increasing levels of foreclosure and delinquency are a red flag that the housing market in Dallas may be headed for trouble.

The Great Recession of 2008

It is also important to remember what happened during the Great Recession of 2008. During this time, Dallas experienced one of the worst declines in home values compared to other major cities like Los Angeles and Denver.

At the time, Dallas saw an average drop in housing prices close to 20%. But since then, home values have been on the rise again and have not seen a decline like that since then.

Along with this trend, we should also pay attention to economic statistics such as unemployment rates, wage growth and population growth over the next two years.

If any of these metrics remain stagnant or start declining significantly from their current levels, it could be a sign that things could start taking a turn for the worse in 2022 or 2023 – signaling a possible crash on the horizon for 2024.

How is Dallas faring compared to other U.S. cities

Although Dallas's housing market is projected to remain strong for the next couple of years, it's worthwhile to consider how it stands compared to other major cities.

Analysts have noted that Dallas was one of the cities that suffered the least during the Great Recession of 2008, while other cities like Los Angeles and Denver were more heavily affected. This may be due to Dallas's status as a hub for oil production and low unemployment rates throughout the recession.

Current housing market statistics in Dallas show that median home prices have increased 1.8% just 1 year ago, while rental vacancy rate decreased 1.4% year-over-year in December 2022.

These numbers are still far lower than in other major cities that experienced a significant housing crash during the Great Recession.

In addition, reports suggest that the US housing market could face a 20% correction and more rate hikes this year, making it increasingly difficult for those hoping to purchase a home soon.

Despite these challenges though, experts believe that Dallas is one of the most resilient cities when it comes to its housing market—which may be why it has come through relatively unscathed from past real estate downturns.

Economic Statistics on Dallas for 2022 and 2023

Deciding whether or not the Dallas housing market is on the brink of a crash in 2023 or 2024 depends on a few key economic indicators.

December 2022

In December 2022, the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market had around 2.2 months of available houses, a jump of 183.45% YoY, according to MarketWatch.

But most recently the data shows inventory at 1.8 months.

What does that statistic tell us?

Well, it tells us that the Dallas-Fort Worth market is becoming more saturated with houses than before, which could indicate a coming crash if the trend continues (which we'll discuss later).

Remember though that most realtors believe that a market that has 6 months of housing inventory is a market where neither buyers nor sellers have an advantage.

We are not closed to that number!

CoreLogic Prediction

CoreLogic predicts that US home prices will rise 2.8% between November 2022 and November 2023.

This indicates that across Texas, real estate prices are higher than they were one year ago—but this doesn't necessarily mean we're safe from a crash.

It just means that Texas house prices are improving right now—but in terms of predicting whether or not there will be a crash in the near future? That's something we can't know yet.

Morgan Stanley Prediction

Morgan Stanley predicts home prices will fall 7 percent from their peak pricing in June 2022 to December 2023 - but this is where it gets complicated, because it's impossible to know for sure whether or not this prediction holds true until it happens.

What does this mean for the Dallas housing market?

Again, it's impossible to predict without more data points - but what we do know is that if home prices do fall 7%, then this could signal a potential crash in 2023 or 2024 for Dallas' housing market.

What does a Dallas housing crash look like

So, what does a potential housing crash look like for Dallas in 2023 or 2024?

According to experts, it could be similar to the Great Recession of 2008. Back then, we saw home values fall by more than 20%, but prices did rebound fairly quickly.

That said, some cities were hit harder than others; for instance, Los Angeles and San Francisco saw some of the biggest drops in prices.

The good news is that it does not appear that Dallas is headed for a crash in 2023 or 2024.

Even though home prices have begun to slowly decline this year, underlying economic factors in the city remain strong and stable overall.

In fact, if housing supply remains low, it would seem hard to fathom a crash anytime soon, especially if the Fed keeps raising interest rates [this may keep inventory low].

Ultimately, while a downturn in housing prices may be possible over the long-term—it seems unlikely that we'll see a dramatic crash like what took place during the Great Recession in 2023 or 2024.