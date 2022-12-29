What happens if an inspector misses something during the Inspection

It is difficult to predict what an inspector may miss during a home inspection, as every inspection is different and can vary based on the specific condition and age of the property being inspected, as well as the experience and expertise of the inspector.

What is a Home Inspection

A home inspection is a "complete check" of a home's condition by a trained professional. The purpose of a home inspection is to identify any major defects or issues with the property that may not be immediately apparent to the buyer. The buyers are probably going to want the seller to make repairs or deduct major repairs off the price of the home.

During a home inspection, the inspector will thoroughly examine the property and look for any issues with:

foundation

structure

roof

Plumbing

electrical

heating and cooling systems

other major components of the home

The inspector will also check for any signs of pests [like termites] or other damage.

The inspector will provide a written report detailing the condition of the property and any issues that were identified during the inspection.

Did you know there is another type of inspection called a 4 point inspection? Its usually much cheaper than a regular inspection and isn't as comprehensive, but sometimes it is preferred!

Photo by deposit photos

The report will typically include a list of any repairs or maintenance that are recommended.

Home inspections are typically conducted when a home is being sold, but they can also be done for other reasons, such as when a homeowner is considering making major renovations to the property or when a home is being purchased by a new owner.

Home inspections are an important part of the home-buying process, as they can help buyers make informed decisions about the condition of the property and the potential cost of repairs.

It's not uncommon for a buyer to back out of a sale if they find out the roof needs to be replaced or there are termites invading the property!

What are Some Pieces of the Inspection that Might Be Missed

That being said, some common items that an inspector may miss during a home inspection include:

Hidden defects: Some defects may be difficult to detect, especially if they are hidden behind walls, under floors, or in other hard-to-reach areas. For example, an inspector may not be able to detect issues with the foundation, plumbing, or electrical wiring if they are not visible. Minor defects: An inspector may not catch every minor defect or issue with the property, especially if they are not significant enough to affect the overall condition of the home. Maintenance issues: An inspector may not catch every maintenance issue with the property, especially if they are not visible during the inspection. For example, an inspector may not be able to detect problems with the HVAC system if it is not running during the inspection. Asbestos or other hazardous materials: An inspector may not always be able to detect the presence of hazardous materials such as asbestos, lead paint, or mold, especially if they are not visible or are located in hard-to-reach areas.

Photo by deposit photos

Are Home Inspections guaranteed to find issues with a home

The short answer is NO!

It is important to keep in mind that a home inspection is not a guarantee that all defects or issues with a property will be detected. It is always a good idea for buyers to do their own research and due diligence before purchasing a property.

Home inspectors can potentially be liable if they fail to properly inspect the property or if they fail to identify significant defects or issues with the property that a reasonable inspector should have noticed.

In such cases, the home inspector may be held legally responsible for any damages or losses that result from their failure to perform a thorough and competent inspection.

However, it is important to note that home inspectors are not expected to be perfect and are not liable for every defect or issue with the property.

They are also not required to perform a perfect inspection, as this is not possible due to the limitations of an inspection and the condition of the property.

Home inspectors typically carry professional liability insurance to protect themselves against potential legal claims.

It is a good idea for buyers to ask about the inspector's insurance coverage before hiring them to ensure that they are protected in case of any issues.

Real life story

My brother purchased a home [in Texas] and had a professional inspection conducted on the property and all the major parts and components of the home.

A termite inspection was also part of the full process! And somehow the inspector missed the fact that not only were there active termites on the property, there was visible termite damage!

What are active termites

Active termites are termites that are actively feeding on and damaging wood or other materials. They are the most destructive stage of a termite's life cycle, as they are the ones responsible for causing the majority of the damage to a property.

But let's give the inspector a break; termites are often difficult to detect, as they typically live and feed on wood.

So my brother did what any homeowner would do; he hired an attorney and wrote a letter to the termite inspection company.

Long story short, the company paid for the repair, which required "a tenting of the home" and my brother and his family had to find another place to live for a few days before it was complete.

Tenting of homes for termites is common in states like Texas.

On a phone call he told me "this was the most stressful and worst experience of his life".

The only thing we can do is make sure the inspection company we hire has insurance! Having good references and referrals while nice, isn't a sure thing!

Bill in Massachusetts has some great tips for people about to get a home inspection.