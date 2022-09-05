Clarkston, MI

Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour

Andrew Roth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VIUaf_0hiSKhw900
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth

It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.

Mr. 305 became Mr. 313 for a little more than an hour and a half Aug. 31 as he rolled out a litany of his greatest hits, setting the tone and pace for the night by opening with a string of four high-energy hits: “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor),” “Hotel Room Service,” and “International Love.”

“It’s amazing to be back. This is where we started the I Feel Good tour, right here,” Pitbull told the audience. “So, everybody in Detroit and all of Michigan, I want to say thank you for the love, thank you for the support, and thank you for the opportunity. I promise you I will never let you down.”

Mr. Worldwide frequently employed a call and response between songs to keep the crowd fired up, such as when he introduced “Hotel Room Service” by calling out that we were at the “hotel, motel” and extending his microphone as the crowd screamed back “Holiday Inn.”

“There’s probably about 25,000 people here tonight,” Pitbull said, slightly overestimating Pine Knob’s capacity. “I want it to sound like there’s 10 million people here tonight.”

That was a challenge that the sold-out crowd, which skewed heavily towards young white women, passed with ease. They screamed, sang and danced along to nearly every hit Mr. Worldwide rolled out with a level of enthusiasm that often felt as if it exceeded even that of stadium shows at Comerica Park and Ford Field earlier in the year. (This could be due in part to different acoustics and the volume necessary for speakers to fill the larger venues overpowering the audiences.)

Pitbull occasionally took on the role of a motivational speaker (including the sometimes empty platitudes that come with it). There were times when he seemingly spoke a bit too long and the crowd started to dull, but that just made it even louder when they inevitably roared back every time he started his next hit.

The setlist was at times chaotic, featuring interludes of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” as well as a few brief intermissions during which DJ IAmChino kept the crowd fired up with a mix of songs ranging from “Whoomp! There It Is” to “Jump Around.”

Some of the transitions were seamless, like when James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good)” was used as a segue into Pitbull’s own latest hit, also titled “I Feel Good.”

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea opened for Pitbull, performing her top 40 hits like “Fancy” and “Black Widow.” While Azalea hasn’t had a hit of the same level since 2014, the crowd clapped along to “Black Widow” and screamed with joy when the opening notes of “Fancy” hit.

Both performers featured a team of well-choreographed backup dancers and talented supporting bands.

Of course, as with all parties, some things are better left off social media – a topic Mr. 305 ruminated on during his performance Wednesday.

“See, in the 80’s, you could slip, you could fall, you could lose, you could fail, you could, bottom line, f*** up, and nobody would take a picture of it, take video of it, and put it up on the internet and try to f*** up your whole life. It’s a good story, let’s talk about it later on in life, but that’s it. That’s where it ended,” Pitbull said.

“Especially to the youth, we live by these words called followers and likes, followers and likes, followers and likes. Well f--- followers, f--- likes, and f--- the mother---ers that made those things,” Pitbull said to deafening applause. “But I can tell you this much: be leaders, be unique, make a difference, take a stand, stand up, fight, struggle, sacrifice. That is how you make a difference, that is how you make change, and that is how you make an impact.”

Pitbull urged the crowd to “feel this moment” while they were experiencing it and have the “time of our lives.”

“I ain’t against technology. I say utilize technology, don’t let it use you. I say respect time and time will respect you. I say live life, don’t let life live you,” Pitbull said. “When you’re so connected, sometimes you’re disconnected. When you take so many pictures, sometimes you miss the big picture.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pitbull# concert# Pine Knob# Detroit# live music

Comments / 0

Published by

Andrew Roth is a reporter and photojournalist in Michigan covering politics, technology, culture and their intersection. Andrew has had bylines in news outlets like the Detroit News, Michigan Advance and Flint Beat. He was named one of the best political reporters in Michigan by the Washington Post and his work has been cited by outlets like Bloomberg, Endgadget, Daily Kos and others. You can follow him on Twitter at @RothTheReporter and @RothsReviews, and on Instagram at @RothTheReporter.

Detroit, MI
69 followers

More from Andrew Roth

Detroit, MI

The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tour

The Weeknd performs in Detroit on July 27, 2022.Andrew Roth. This week in Detroit, the weekend started a few days earlier than usual. Pop-R&B superstar The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, finally brought his After Hours Til Dawn tour to Ford Field on Wednesday after three delays, the release of a second album to support, a move from arenas to football stadiums, and a cancelled opener (really, nearly co-headliner) in Doja Cat.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Billy Joel calls on Def Leppard's Joe Elliott for surprise appearance in Detroit

Billy Joel performs at Comerica Park on July 9, 2022.Andrew Roth. It was a pretty good crowd for a Saturday, and Billy Joel had Detroit feeling more than alright during his first ever solo stadium concert in the city July 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan wants to bring a pay-per-view to Detroit

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan in Detroit on June 29, 2022.Andrew Roth. All Elite Wrestling may have made their Detroit debut just last month, but Tony Khan, the company’s founder, co-owner, president and CEO, is already looking ahead to what the promotion could do next in the city.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

AJR kicks off Pine Knob's 50th season with biggest Detroit show yet

AJR performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on May 27, 2022.Andrew Roth. Pine Knob Music Theatre kicked off its 50th season on Friday with indie pop trio AJR, the first show under the return of the theater’s original name.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Kendrick Lamar announces Detroit concert after dropping first album in five years

Kendrick Lamar will play the Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 14.Live Nation Entertainment. Hours after releasing his hotly anticipated new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” rapper Kendrick Lamar announced he will perform in Detroit this summer.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Search ends for baby wallaby missing from Detroit Zoo

The baby wallaby missing from the Detroit Zoo.Detroit Zoo. The Detroit Zoo will stop searching for a baby wallaby that went missing from an exhibit last weekend, the zoo announced Friday.

Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

Michigan to vote on state legislative term limit reforms in November

Michigan voters will have the opportunity in November to vote to overhaul term limits placed on state legislators. Under the proposed reforms, lawmakers would be able to serve a total of 12 years in Lansing, down from the current 14-year term limit, but would be allowed to serve all 12 years in one chamber. Currently, legislators are limited to six years in the Michigan House of Representatives and eight years in the Michigan Senate.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Senate confirms Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook to Federal Reserve

Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook speaks during a confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022.Ken Cedeno (Pool Photo) Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the board in its 108-year history.

Read full story
Michigan State

Granholm cuts ribbon on Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

MSU President Samuel Stanley and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm cut the ribbon on the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams on May 2, 2022.Andrew Roth. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm returned to Michigan to cut the ribbon on Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, on May 2.

Read full story
2 comments
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City temperature drops 31 degrees in 10 minutes after reaching record high

Traverse City's temperature dropped 31 degrees in 10 minutes shortly after hitting a record high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on May 10, 2022.National Weather Service. Traverse City set a record high temperature of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday before dropping 31 degrees in just 10 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy