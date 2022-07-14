Detroit, MI

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan wants to bring a pay-per-view to Detroit

Andrew Roth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1USi_0gfgPtyu00
All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan in Detroit on June 29, 2022.Andrew Roth

All Elite Wrestling may have made their Detroit debut just last month, but Tony Khan, the company’s founder, co-owner, president and CEO, is already looking ahead to what the promotion could do next in the city.

Khan apologized to the city for taking three years to hold their first show there, but promised that he wants to return in the near future with a pay-per-view – whether it be the next Forbidden Door event, Full Gear, All Out, or something else entirely.

Khan noted that the wrestling company – the biggest competition WWE has faced in decades – is funded by his father, who gained his wealth in the automotive industry, owning Flex-N-Gate.

“He wasn’t a believer at first, it took a lot of convincing,” Khan said. “Everything he’s done, in large part, came from this city and the automotive industry. Detroit powers America, and powers the f*cking world. Welcome to the f*cking Motor City, Detroit.”

Their Detroit debut for a joint taping of Dynamite and Rampage may not have been a pay-per-view, but it was a spectacle nonetheless.

The Motor City played host to the second-ever Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite and the first-ever Royal Rampage edition of their Friday night show.

Blood and Guts is a unique six-on-six match taking place across two rings and inside (or, eventually, on top of) a steel cage. The Royal Rampage is a 20-man battle royale with the winner getting to face the Interim AEW World Champion.

“There’s no place I would rather do Blood and Guts, and there’s no place I would rather do the first-ever Royal Rampage. This is going to be absolutely insane,” Khan said between shows, as crew members cleaned up the ring that was riddled with shattered glass, thumbtacks, sweat and blood after a grueling Blood and Guts match that took up the second half of the show.

“Detroit, coming here was well worth the wait because tonight was one of the best nights we’ve ever had,” Khan said.

Khan made numerous untelevised appearances throughout the night to hype the crowd, including running out as matches were going on to signal for the crowd to increase their volume, and explain different parts of the show, like the rules of the inaugural Royal Rampage.

After they finished taping Rampage, Khan made one final appearance, bringing out stars like Danhausen and Orange Cassidy to send the crowd home happy.

“One time Danhausen wrestled down the street at an abandoned Target in front of about 30 people, and now he’s wrestling in front of well over 10,000 people,” Danhausen said, before second guessing his crowd estimate. “Is that right? More than 10,000 people, that’s quite wonderful.”

The crowd in Detroit may have had to wait three years to see some of their favorite stars compete in the new promotion, but that only served to make them more fired up; deafening “AEW” chants abound before the first wrestlers entered the ring, and fans kept that energy up throughout the entire five hours of tapings that AEW did at the Little Caesars Arena in a way that recent WWE events there have not.

Thankfully, if Khan is to be taken at his word, it sounds like Detroit won’t have to wait as long to play host to their next special wrestling event.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Detroit# AEW# Little Caesars Arena# Wrestling# Tony Khan

Comments / 0

Published by

Andrew Roth is a freelance reporter and photojournalist in Michigan covering politics, technology, culture and their intersection. Andrew has had bylines in news outlets like the Detroit News, Michigan Advance and Flint Beat. He was named one of the best political reporters in Michigan by the Washington Post and his work has been cited by outlets like Bloomberg, Endgadget, Daily Kos and others. You can follow him on Twitter at @RothTheReporter and @RothsReviews, and on Instagram at @RothTheReporter.

Detroit, MI
45 followers

More from Andrew Roth

Detroit, MI

Billy Joel calls on Def Leppard's Joe Elliott for surprise appearance in Detroit

Billy Joel performs at Comerica Park on July 9, 2022.Andrew Roth. It was a pretty good crowd for a Saturday, and Billy Joel had Detroit feeling more than alright during his first ever solo stadium concert in the city July 9.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

AJR kicks off Pine Knob's 50th season with biggest Detroit show yet

AJR performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on May 27, 2022.Andrew Roth. Pine Knob Music Theatre kicked off its 50th season on Friday with indie pop trio AJR, the first show under the return of the theater’s original name.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Kendrick Lamar announces Detroit concert after dropping first album in five years

Kendrick Lamar will play the Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 14.Live Nation Entertainment. Hours after releasing his hotly anticipated new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” rapper Kendrick Lamar announced he will perform in Detroit this summer.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Search ends for baby wallaby missing from Detroit Zoo

The baby wallaby missing from the Detroit Zoo.Detroit Zoo. The Detroit Zoo will stop searching for a baby wallaby that went missing from an exhibit last weekend, the zoo announced Friday.

Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

Senate confirms Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook to Federal Reserve

Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook speaks during a confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022.Ken Cedeno (Pool Photo) Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, becoming the first Black woman to serve on the board in its 108-year history.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan to vote on state legislative term limit reforms in November

Michigan voters will have the opportunity in November to vote to overhaul term limits placed on state legislators. Under the proposed reforms, lawmakers would be able to serve a total of 12 years in Lansing, down from the current 14-year term limit, but would be allowed to serve all 12 years in one chamber. Currently, legislators are limited to six years in the Michigan House of Representatives and eight years in the Michigan Senate.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Granholm cuts ribbon on Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

MSU President Samuel Stanley and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm cut the ribbon on the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams on May 2, 2022.Andrew Roth. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm returned to Michigan to cut the ribbon on Michigan State University's Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, on May 2.

Read full story
2 comments
Traverse City, MI

Traverse City temperature drops 31 degrees in 10 minutes after reaching record high

Traverse City's temperature dropped 31 degrees in 10 minutes shortly after hitting a record high of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on May 10, 2022.National Weather Service. Traverse City set a record high temperature of 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday before dropping 31 degrees in just 10 minutes, the National Weather Service said.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy