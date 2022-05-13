Detroit, MI

Search ends for baby wallaby missing from Detroit Zoo

Andrew Roth

The baby wallaby missing from the Detroit Zoo.Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo will stop searching for a baby wallaby that went missing from an exhibit last weekend, the zoo announced Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce we are ceasing our search for the wallaby joey who was discovered missing on Sunday, May 8," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas.”

Zoo officials said they do not believe the baby wallaby could have survived after being away from its mother for so long.

“We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby,” the statement continued. “At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive.”

Earlier in the week, zoo officials raised the possibility that the 5-month-old wallaby, about the size of a small rabbit, could have been taken by a predator from outside the park, like a hawk or an owl.

"There are native predators, such as owls and hawks, who live near the Zoo. At this time, we believe it is likely one of these aerial predators was involved," they said in a Facebook comment on Monday.

The zoo said Friday that they attempt to mimic the animals’ natural habitats, but would review policies as a result of the disappearance of the wallaby joey.

“The Detroit Zoo is a leader in animal welfare, widely known for spacious, naturalistic habitats that mimic what an animal might see in the wild,” the zoo said in a statement. “However, when tragedies like this occur, we must review and revisit our policies and procedures to ensure we are doing everything possible to preserve the life and welfare of the animals in our care. Our leadership team is currently undergoing this process.”

The missing 5-month-old wallaby was the first offspring of a 4-year-old red-necked wallaby named Sprocket.

“All of us at the Detroit Zoo mourn the loss of this joey, but we take solace in knowing that the mother wallaby, 4-year-old Sprocket, appears to be healthy and doing well. Animal care staff continues to provide her — and every animal at the Zoo — with the highest level of care,” the statement read. “Thank you to everyone who followed the search for this joey and offered support. We are devastated this story did not have a happy ending.”

Andrew Roth is a freelance reporter and photojournalist in Michigan covering politics, technology, culture and their intersection. Andrew has had bylines in news outlets like the Detroit News, Michigan Advance and Flint Beat. He was named one of the best political reporters in Michigan by the Washington Post and his work has been cited by outlets like Bloomberg, Endgadget, Daily Kos and others.

