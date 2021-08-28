Three Pretzels You Should Try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - One word that can describe Pretzel is unique. Compared to other snacks, the shape of the Pretzel is like a knot and looks hard and shiny on the surface. Pretzel is known to be one of the oldest snacks in the world because it was made in the 7th century. This Snack from Europe has a crispy and chewy texture at the same time. If you are curious to taste it, these three places can be your goal to find good pretzels in Atlanta.

1. Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Pepperoni becomes one of the main menus of this Pretzel outlet. Pepperoni scents pierce the nose and will make you want to quickly taste it. It tastes delicious, the texture is chewy, and savory makes you want to eat more. Don't forget to also taste their latest creation, Cream Cheese Pretzel.

Location : 292 Moreland Ave NE

Opening Hour : Tuesday - Thursday: 4 AM - 9 PM

Friday 4 AM - 10 PM

Saturday 12 AM - 10 PM

Contact : 4042212600

2. Der Biergarten

The unique blend that Der Biergarten provides in the Pretzel & Beer Combo menu will make you tempted to taste it. This menu consists of original pretzels on top of which are filled with salt crystals. The crunchy appearance of pretzels and soft stuffing will make it difficult for you to forget.

Location: 300 Marietta Street, Northwest

Opening Hours: Wednesday - Friday 4 PM - 9 PM

Saturday - Sunday 12 PM - 9 PM

Contact : 404-521-2728

3. Sweetwater Brewing Company

Sweetwater's name is familiar to those of you who like to drink beer in Atlanta. Not only good at serving various types and flavors of alcohol here and there, but Sweetwater also specializes in having outlets that sell pastry such as Pretzels. Cheese pretzels here are best recommended. You will be served fresh pretzels from the oven. The texture is soft, dense, and filling enough to fill your stomach

Location: 195 Ottley Drive

Opening Hours: Tuesday - Thursday 4 PM - 9 PM

Friday - Saturday 11:30 PM - 10 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM + 8 PM

