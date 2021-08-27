Catch 'Traveling While Black' live at Georgia Tech Arts

ATLANTA, GA – Head on to Georgia Tech Arts to catch the virtual reality experience inspired by the Negro Motorist Green Book.

From August 13 through November 12, Georgia Tech Arts presents a 20-minute, 360 virtual reality (VR) experience where you get a chance to sit with African American visitors at Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington D.C. and listen to their stories. They will engage you in an honest discussion and a reflection of their experiences living in restricted movements and race relations in the U.S.

The film will be screened at Richards Gallery at the Ferst Center for the Arts. Tickets are free for Georgia Tech students until September 5, while the general public will be charged $6 per person. You can purchase a ticket by visiting the website here.

‘Traveling While Black’ aims to highlight the importance of remembering the past whilst building critical empathy for the general public. By transforming it into a virtual reality experience, Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams intends to facilitate a dialogue about the many challenges that minority travelers continue to face to this day.

“I chose to do this through VR because I felt this was a fresh way to have a profound conversation about race in America through a genuinely immersive lens,” Williams says in the official ‘Traveling While Black’ page. He continues to say that the VR experience perfectly encapsulates the experience of being black in America. Just like how they are unable to escape their blackness and the reality of being black in the U.S., this VR experience amplifies that inability to escape.

For more information about the film and its screening, visit the official page here.

