Best three spas in Atlanta to soothe you

ATLANTA, GA - In moments of stress, yoga and meditation as well as a good walk in the park, might be beneficial, but nothing beats the immediate serenity that comes with a full-on treatment. A one- or two-hour session can be just what you need to de-stress. The best spas in Atlanta provide a wide range of services, from ultra-luxurious and advanced to low-key and cheap.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta

The spa, which is located on the main floor of Midtown's only five-star hotel, feels like a rejuvenating paradise. Before relaxing into a treatment room, take a dip in the hotel pool or relax in the herbal-scented sauna. Exclusive brands are used to deliver results-driven facials, massages, and body therapies.

If you're on a busy schedule, the spa offers 25-minute express treatments like a neck-and-back massage, nourishing Moroccanoil scalp session, or an anti-stress travel facial.

Aviary Beauty & Wellness Collective

In the historic Old Fourth Ward, owner, Amy Leavell Bransford, has succeeded in developing a relaxing environment for next-level facials. She keeps natural, high-efficacy goods in the retail and facial back bar. Work with one of her top estheticians to figure out which mix of peels, derma planning, ultrasonic exfoliation, or oxygen procedures will give you the most radiant skin.

Hair cuts and color, waxing, lashes, and tinting are all available at this light-filled facility, making it a one-stop-shop for helping clients look their best.

Spa at The St. Regis Atlanta

This award-winning Buckhead hotel's spa is very much as lovely as you'd expect, with ten treatment rooms and beautifully tranquil décor. Each service at the hotel's spa, which is located on the sixth level, is tailored to the client's specific skin and body needs.

Make the most of it with one of the multi-treatment options, or treat yourself to a personalized body polish, hot stone massage, or hydrating facial. If you book during the summer, you'll have access to one of the city's most beautiful outdoor pools.

