Recommended inexpensive public swimming pools around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - While it is important to get outside and enjoy the city's summer charm, there will undoubtedly be days when the heat is too much to handle. When this happens, the easiest method to cool down is to go to the local pool.

Since some of us don't have a gleaming private pool, here is a compilation of Atlanta's greatest public pools for your convenience.

Piedmont Park Pool

The Piedmont Park Pool reopened around Memorial Day Weekend after reopening at a limited capacity. It's right within Piedmont Park, as the name implies, making it a conveniently accessible outdoor pool. Four lap lanes, a small lazy river-style current channel, and a big beach entry are all part of the beautiful aquatic facility. Free swim is also available on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for all you bargain seekers. But if you're not, the cost will be $5 per day pass.

Candler Park Public Pool

A free journey to the pool can't be matched, and that's exactly what the Candler Park Pool, along with all other City of Atlanta pool spots, is giving for your summer. The freshly remodeled pool will be accessible from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day this summer, so if you're searching for a budget-friendly pool to visit during the next several months, the Candler Park Pool is the place to go because they are free of cost.

Garden Hills Pool

Even before COVID, Atlanta's pools were routinely driving people away because of overcrowding, and with many of them functioning at limited capacity this summer, going for a swim across the city will likely be even harder. Book a time slot at the Garden Hills Pool if that seems far too hectic for you. This beautiful pool is strictly following a reservation system this summer, so book a two-hour swim session ahead of time to avoid taking a chance on your next trip to the pool. The cost per day pass is $5.

