Must-try local mac n' cheese restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you live in Atlanta, set aside your standard Kraft mac 'n cheese and head to sample some of the best Southern mac 'n cheese you'll ever taste. It's a crowd favorite, and there's comfort food all around you.

Here are five mac n' cheese restaurants for you to try.

9 mile Station

According to people who have tried the mac n' cheese here, they say that the dish is wonderful and unforgettable. It's available on the rooftop of 9 Mile Station in Ponce City Market, and it honestly left people speechless due to the great taste. You can order it along with their fries and it will be complete comfort food.

HOBNOB

People say that the bread on top of the mac n' cheese gives it a lovely light crunch and the texture becomes very amazing. It's baked with three kinds of cheese, which is a delectable mix that will satisfy your sense of taste.

Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles Skillet

From noodle to cheese, the ratio is perfect, and it is guaranteed that your mouth will water when you see their mac n' cheese. You'll be very satisfied because Johnny's Royal Treatment Mac N Cheese has a lovely cheese pull.

Marlow’s Tavern

People have been eating this mac and cheese from Marlow's for the past 5 years. Everybody in Atlanta can't get enough of Marlow's, but you must try the mac and cheese. It has an addictive flavor when coupled with Marlow's legendary fries.

Pampas Steakhouse

You will not only get any mac and cheese, but they will also include lobster in it. This is why Pampas is a great place to go for rich creamy mac and cheese and lobster lovers.

