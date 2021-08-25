Vegetarians must try these restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you've been a vegetarian or vegan for a long time or are new to the lifestyle, Atlanta has a variety of vegetarian and vegan restaurants to choose from.

This collection of vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Atlanta contains everything including Chinese and Indian cuisine to raw food restaurants and even a vegan pizzeria.

SluttyVegan ATL

Slutty Vegan's great success in Atlanta can not be understated. People contacted the owner, Pinky Cole, through Instagram to place orders for boldly named meatless burgers like the One Night Stand and Ménage à Trois, so she started the vegan burger business as home delivery in 2018. She immediately grew a following, which led to the creation of a food truck and late-night pop-ups near Atlanta University Center.

Cole now has three restaurants, one in Westview, one on Edgewood Avenue, and one in Jonesboro, with a fourth planned for Birmingham. She'll also operate a bar in Ponce City Market in 2021.

Local Green Atlanta

Local Green, founded by Atlanta hip hop industry veteran, Zachary "Big Zak" Wallace, is located on the outskirts of Vine City. Vegan, vegetarian, and pescatarian cuisine are available at the food truck-turned-restaurant.

There's quinoa and mixed greens salad named after Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a barbecue jackfruit slider that's a vegan equivalent to a pulled pork sandwich, cauliflower and fish tacos, vegan pizza, and a shrimp burger with coleslaw, Sriracha mayo, and cilantro lime seasoning on the list. At 800 Forrest Street in Berkeley Park, a ghost kitchen has opened.

Lov'n It Live

Lov'n It Live is specializes in serving raw meals and cuisines produced with products from local farms and is situated one block from the East Point MARTA station in downtown East Point. Begin with a loaded avocado with nutmeat, peppers, and pico de gallo or a collard roll with nutmeat, onions, tomatoes, avocado, and field greens.

After that, select a lentil burger, a zucchini noodle lasagna, or a seasoned portobello mushroom steak. Lov'n It Live is a calm environment where you may enjoy healthy food while enjoying jazz on the sound system.

