Guitar classes that you can take if you're in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you're interested in playing guitar but you're not the type to learn on your own, you don't have to worry. Here, in and around the area of Atlanta, you can find several guitar classes that can teach you whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner.

Here are some of the schools that you can visit for guitar lessons.

First Class Guitar Lessons

Jon Batt developed and operates First Class Guitar Instruction in Duluth, Georgia, which provides excellent and easy-to-learn guitar lessons. He teaches bass, electric, and acoustic guitar to students of all ages and levels. He also teaches ukulele, mandolin, trumpet, and flute, as well as music theory. His students praise him for his methodical style of teaching.

Guitar Shed

Guitar Shed is a modern music school in Atlanta that consists of fully qualified and professional music teachers who provide affordable private and group music classes. They offer beginner and professional guitar, bass, piano, voice, violin, and ukulele courses. Private guitar lessons can last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, relying on the student's previous knowledge of the instrument. Electric, acoustic, and classical guitar strings are also available at a reasonable price at the school.

Sandy Springs Music

Sandy Springs Music is a top music facility in Atlanta, Georgia that provides cheap one-on-one professional music classes. This music studio's music instructors can teach acoustic, bass, and electric guitar classes, as well as music lessons for the ukulele, banjo, piano, voice, and drums. The studio also has a great variety of band and orchestra rentals available, all of which may be paid for in a variety of ways.

