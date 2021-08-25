Atlanta, GA

Guitar classes that you can take if you're in Atlanta

Andrew Alvarez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsOGY_0bc7uSE200

ATLANTA, GA - If you're interested in playing guitar but you're not the type to learn on your own, you don't have to worry. Here, in and around the area of Atlanta, you can find several guitar classes that can teach you whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner.

Here are some of the schools that you can visit for guitar lessons.

First Class Guitar Lessons
Jon Batt developed and operates First Class Guitar Instruction in Duluth, Georgia, which provides excellent and easy-to-learn guitar lessons. He teaches bass, electric, and acoustic guitar to students of all ages and levels. He also teaches ukulele, mandolin, trumpet, and flute, as well as music theory. His students praise him for his methodical style of teaching.

Guitar Shed
Guitar Shed is a modern music school in Atlanta that consists of fully qualified and professional music teachers who provide affordable private and group music classes. They offer beginner and professional guitar, bass, piano, voice, violin, and ukulele courses. Private guitar lessons can last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, relying on the student's previous knowledge of the instrument. Electric, acoustic, and classical guitar strings are also available at a reasonable price at the school.

Sandy Springs Music
Sandy Springs Music is a top music facility in Atlanta, Georgia that provides cheap one-on-one professional music classes. This music studio's music instructors can teach acoustic, bass, and electric guitar classes, as well as music lessons for the ukulele, banjo, piano, voice, and drums. The studio also has a great variety of band and orchestra rentals available, all of which may be paid for in a variety of ways.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Atlanta area writer and blogger. Call me Andy!

770 followers

More from Andrew Alvarez

Atlanta, GA

Three landscaping companies with high-quality service around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Having a garden can be beautiful and refreshing, but how about maintaining them on your own? Yes, it can be hard and challenging. However, here in Atlanta, you can find several landscaping companies with top-quality service.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Thrilling escape rooms you must try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - To spend the summer holiday, you can try an Atlanta escape room. This is the time to show your ability to stay calm in an emergency situation. Form a strong team and put your puzzle- and problem-solving talents to the test.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Catch your first fish this summer with Atlanta's recommended fishing classes

ATLANTA, GA - Fishing with your family or friends could be another holiday activity idea. Not only you can learn something new, but the experience of catching a fish is also surprisingly fun.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Three fascinating laser tag adventures you can play in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Summer is a perfect time for laser tag games. Here in Atlanta, you can get a variety of laser tag adventures with realistic design and equipment to enhance your experience.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's babysitter agencies with high-quality care and service

ATLANTA, GA - Having a child doesn't mean you can't do anything anymore. This is the reason why having a babysitter is convenient. They'll not only look after your children, but they will also play and interact with them. So, you don't have to worry if you have some occasional event.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Local Italian restaurants that serve classic Italian foods in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - There are days when nothing beats a huge bowl of pasta combined with a glass of wine, from spaghetti and tagliatelle to orecchiette and farfalle. From local trattorias and homey red sauce places to Italian shops and fancy destination ristorantes, Atlanta's Italian restaurants cover the range.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Ophthalmologists in Atlanta for trusted eye treatment or surgery

ATLANTA, GA - If you're looking for an ophthalmologist or an eye doctor, Atlanta can offer you some of the best doctors for you to visit and consult about your eye problems. Below are three recommended eye doctors around Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Three Pretzels You Should Try in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - One word that can describe Pretzel is unique. Compared to other snacks, the shape of the Pretzel is like a knot and looks hard and shiny on the surface. Pretzel is known to be one of the oldest snacks in the world because it was made in the 7th century. This Snack from Europe has a crispy and chewy texture at the same time. If you are curious to taste it, these three places can be your goal to find good pretzels in Atlanta.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Three places to get Japanese parfait in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - If you are a Japanese anime lover, you may have seen parfait dessert that often appears in various series. What is parfait dessert? Parfait dessert is actually from France, but this one dessert is famous in sakura country, especially among young people. Essentially it is a soft serve ice cream topped with assorted sweets.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Fashion Trends during the pandemic

ATLANTA, GA - The pandemic has been attacking for more than a year and creating massive changes in everyday life. Conditions that force us to be at home to prevent the spread of the covid-19, also change the way people dress. Of course, nowadays fewer people are wearing formal office clothes and glamorous outfits for evening events.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

The City of Atlanta offers Backyard Pick-Up Service for senior residents

ATLANTA, GA - The City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Office of Solid Waste Services provides solid waste, recycling, and yard trimmings collection for residential properties every week with a 96-gallon of roll cart.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Clayton County holds Lake Spivey Road Race this October

ATLANTA, GA - Clayton County will be holding a competition called "The Lake Spivey Road Race" on Saturday, October 9, at 09:00 a.m located in 2300 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro, Georgia.

Read full story
Douglas County, GA

Douglas County Board approves the new Administrator's proposal to restructure the organization

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA - A proposal made by Douglas County New Administrator, Sharon D, to recalibrate its organizational structure was approved on the August 17th Board of Commissioner’s Meeting.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Beautiful Dragonfly at Chattahoochee Park

ATLANTA, GA - Chattahoochee Park explains the visitor's favorite insects in the hot summer days of August, dragonflies, and damselflies!. First of all, what is the difference between dragonfly and damselfly? The most striking difference between the two insects is how they are positioning their wings. Dragonflies span their wings out flat on their side or slant them forward. While damselflies hold their wings close over their abdomen.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Catch 'Traveling While Black' live at Georgia Tech Arts

ATLANTA, GA – Head on to Georgia Tech Arts to catch the virtual reality experience inspired by the Negro Motorist Green Book. From August 13 through November 12, Georgia Tech Arts presents a 20-minute, 360 virtual reality (VR) experience where you get a chance to sit with African American visitors at Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington D.C. and listen to their stories. They will engage you in an honest discussion and a reflection of their experiences living in restricted movements and race relations in the U.S.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Affordable apartments to rent around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Economy is growing in the heart of the South, with as many Fortune 500 businesses as there are varieties of candies, and the local rental market had nowhere to go but higher. There are, however, lots of flats or apartments in great districts for far less than the city's average price.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Professional divorce lawyers in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Having a divorce can be quite hard, especially when you have to be in the court, fighting for children's custody. You'll need a professional lawyer to be able to help you get through these difficulties.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Find the most delicate chocolate cake in these Atlanta's cafes

ATLANTA, GA - In a city with a variety of bakeries and more than its fair share of talented professional chefs, it'd be difficult to choose just one of Atlanta's best chocolate cakes. Whether you prefer light and fluffy, dark and rich, or with a delectably surprising twist, Atlanta has it all.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Recommended music school for passionate music lovers

ATLANTA, GA - If you're having children who love music so much, there's nothing wrong with giving them to professional music teachers so that they can develop their skills. Atlanta has some of the best music schools in town that you can check out. Here are three of them.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Candy shops around Atlanta to satisfy any sweet craving

ATLANTA, GA - If you're looking for a classic, old-fashioned candy store or want to try some sweet, handcrafted candies, a lot of shops in Atlanta have a little bit of everything that you can try.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy