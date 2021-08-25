Atlanta's must-try chocolate stores for your sweet tooth

ATLANTA, GA - Sweets shouldn't just be reserved for special occasions. When that sweet craving hits, there are lots of candy and chocolate businesses throughout Atlanta that serve confections all year.

Here are the essential Atlanta chocolate stores to know, from handmade chocolates to fancy new and old-fashioned ones.

Chamberlain’s Chocolate Factory

Chamberlain's, which just moved to Roswell, must be authentic because it has been in business for 2 decades. Chocolate barks in tangerine, marshmallow, and key lime tastes, chocolate wrapped Oreos, different truffles, and toffee are among the treats available. For those looking for something Instagram-worthy, they also provide over-the-top milkshakes and chocolate-making lessons for both kids and adults.

Cacao

Cacao is a chocolate lover's dream come true. Discover gem-like truffles with flavor combinations like tequila lime and tamarind habanero at both the Virginia-Highland and Buckhead stores. The Virginia-Highland business also functions as a full-fledged cafe, serving delectable sweets like drinking chocolate with house-made marshmallows and gelato. Taste the salame di cioccolato, a chocolate delicacy rolled in shortbread and amaretti biscuits that is reminiscent of the Italian favorite.

Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate

Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt founded Xocolatl, a bean-to-bar micro chocolate business located within Krog Street Market. Buy individual dark chocolate bars produced with freshly selected cacao, as well as bars with names like Kissed Mermaids created with Costa Rican cacao, coconut milk, and vanilla bean-infused sea salt, at this little but strong chocolate boutique. Other chocolate treats available at Xocolatl include a chocolate hazelnut sauce that rivals Nutella and sipping chocolate.

