Must-visit music stores around Atlanta for music enthusiasts

ATLANTA, GA - If you're passionate about music, you need to support yourself with the right instruments that have top quality. You can find those in these several music stores in Atlanta.

Here are some of the most recommended music stores in town that provide the best products and services.

Sam Ash Music

Since 1924, Sam Ash Music has consistently provided the greatest service, diversity, and guaranteed the lowest prices for all of your musical requirements. They have the current and best from all of the major brands in guitars, amps, drums, keyboards, pro sound, DJ, and band and orchestral instruments.

Their music store employees will ensure you have the stuff that you need at a rate you'll love, whether you're just starting out or an experienced professional.

Atlanta Musician Exchanges

Bryan Lilje, who has been fixing guitars since 1983, is one of their professional guitar repairmen. In addition, they also have drum experts who repair, refinishing, tuning, and maintenance. All musical instruments and gear can be bought, sold, and traded. Sales on consignment are encouraged. Sales and rentals of PAs are also available.

If you're looking for E vans drum heads and D'Addario strings, you are coming to the right place. AME service will cater to all of your musical needs in the area. You can also obtain skilled music classes in guitars, drums, keyboards, bass, vocals, and other instruments.

Earthshaking Percussion

Earthshaking Percussion sells drums and other percussion instruments exclusively through mail order. John "Rock-poser" Williams, a former Atlanta music store owner, founded the company and build it up together with his wife, Lisa, who is not only supportive of his dream but also offers professional graphic design skills and a valuable balance on the business and financial side. Since then, Earthshaking Music has grown to include a website, a Facebook page, and an app.

