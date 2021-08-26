Three recommended dance classes for any age and skill level around Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - Passion to dance usually comes out when someone is younger or when someone gets inspired by their favorite professional dancer. In Atlanta, you can find dance studios that will provide full lessons on any dance that you want and are available for any skill level.

Here are some of Atlanta's recommended dance classes that you can participate in.

Atlanta Dance

Atlanta Dance teaches dance in Marietta, Georgia. Single and group lessons are available at the studio. Ballroom, Latin, Salsa, Swing, Tango, and Country Western styles are all offered for learning. Wedding choreography and dancing lessons are also provided. Finally, Atlanta Dance holds weekly social dance gatherings where students may put their new dance skills to the test.

Youtria - Cheer | Dance | Twirl

In Atlanta, Youtria offers basic pre-professional dance lessons and education. The company offers all-star dance, all-star cheer, and baton twirling courses. The 12-week lessons are divided into levels depending on the level of ability and are held in a non-competitive setting.

They give skill preparation and dance choreography lessons for prospective professional cheerleaders. The company's goal is to become a global champion athlete maker. Youtria participates in different community involvement projects, demonstrating their compassion principles.

Dance City Ballroom

Dance City Ballroom in Atlanta teaches dance to both young people and adults. Private classes in Rhythm, Latin, Ballroom, and International Standard are available at the studio. Dance City Ballroom also provides wedding choreography and private event instruction. Lenn Ambanta, the company's owner, is a part of the National Dance Council of America.

