Atlanta's recommended wedding organizers for the preparation of your special day

ATLANTA, GA - Having a wedding is probably one of the things that are listed on your wish list. However, planning is not simple because you need to prepare for every detail.

Fortunately, in Atlanta, you can find several trusted wedding organizers that are ready to make your dream wedding come true. Here are some of them.

Ebony Peoples Events & Design

Ebony Peoples Events & Design is a wedding planning firm that aims to merge traditional elegance with modern beauty in every wedding they work on. In Atlanta, Ebony Peoples-Wordlaw plans high-end weddings and offers month-of coordinating services to couples.

They can handle everything from cost planning to guest handling for clients who want a private celebration with family and friends or a large event for 500 guests. The Atlantan magazine honored Peoples-Wordlaw as a Woman of Power and Influence in 2018.

Flower Child Weddings

Flower Child Weddings, located in Atlanta, specializing in stress-free weddings and destination weddings. Each customer is required to sign a "Peace and Love Contract."

Bridal adjustment appointment attendance, staffing event spaces, event childcare services, personal shopping, signage, and custom design and digital prints, personalized decorations, digitally printed custom ideas board, styling for the bride and groom, wedding party styling, design and decorations, financial planning, responsibility and organization, vendor hiring and management are just some of the services provided by the firm.

Lemiga Events

Lemiga Events, a wedding and event organizing firm based in Atlanta and started in 2004, focuses on being the storyteller and architect to best fulfill each client's specific wedding and event demands. Weddings, destination weddings, business events, and social events are among their specialties.

