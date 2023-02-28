Scientist Claims Life After Death Is Impossible

This may be our only life Photo by Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Life after death may be one of the most contentious philosophical doctrines, if not life itself. We have evolved to the point where we know a lot about life but not much about what happens after death. Many philosophers throughout history have stated that the uncertainty of what comes next is what makes life so fascinating.

Several religions believe that life continues after death. Either our consciousness expands or our souls are reincarnated as a newborn. Despite the case, science has determined that there is no afterlife. According to History of Yesterday, Sean Carroll, a cosmologist and physics professor at the California Institute of Technology, stated that the physical laws underlying everyday existence are thoroughly understood.

According to Dr. Carroll, in order for there to be a hereafter, awareness must be fully separated from our physical bodies. Nevertheless, consciousness appears to be composed of a series of atoms and electrons rather than an immortal soul.

"Claims that some form of consciousness persists after our bodies die and decay into their constituent atoms face one huge, insuperable obstacle. The laws of physics underlying everyday life are completely understood. And there’s no way within those laws to allow for the information stored in our brains to persist after we die." (Quote: Dr. Sarah Carroll)

Dr. Carroll brings up Quantum Field Theory (QFT). Simply put, QFT states that in the universe, there is one field for each type of particle - one for photons, another for electrons, and so on.

If there was an afterlife, quantum investigations would disclose spirit particles and spirit forces. They have not, as a matter of fact.