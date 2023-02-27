New Invention Allows You To Kiss Anyone From Anywhere on the Planet

Time to end long-distance relationships Photo by Twitter

An intriguing invention allows you to kiss your long-distance partner from anywhere in the globe - and people can't decide if it's brilliant or strange.

The ingenious device was created by a Chinese technology business whose owner was inspired by his own long-distance romance.

The Remote Kiss kissing device is available for purchase on China's online shopping website Taobao.

"In my university, I was in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only had contact with each other through the phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated," Jiang Zhongli, the leading inventor of the design, said.

The phone attachment consists of silicon lips with pressure sensors and actuators to simulate a real-life kiss. Users 'upload' their kiss to be downloaded on the other end of the phone.

To initiate a video call and exchange kisses, two individuals must 'pair up' in the app. Strangers, on the other hand, can kiss electronically by sharing their kiss online with realistic kissing sounds.

The apparatus certainly created a stir online, with many calling it "disturbing" and suggesting that science had gone too far this time.

The kissing apparatus could help long-distance couples or those suffering from illness retain intimacy. As CNN points out, it could also help you meet someone new. There appears to be an option in the device's corresponding phone app to match up with a stranger and start kissing.

Users can also submit their kisses for others to enjoy. This is probably where the weird and disturbing part comes in.

Would you give this new invention a try?