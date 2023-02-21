In 1980, the Uganda Starving Boy Became an Icon for World Hunger

The starving boy in Uganda, 1980. Photo by Rare Historical Photos

Mike Wells captured this poignant image of a Catholic missionary clutching the hand of a malnourished Ugandan boy in 1980. In many ways, it appears that the hand is not human.

It almost seems like the hand of a space invader, a foreign species, or anything other than a human individual. It is the hand of a human being, and it cannot be 'willed' to be anything other—a famished human being.

In an interview after winning the World Press Picture of the Year award, freelance photojournalist Mike Wells stated to Holland Herald magazine that in 1980, he was in Africa working for the Save the Children Fund of the United Kingdom, documenting their anti-polio campaign in Swaziland and Malawi.

Wells created this shot during a trip to Uganda, where the Verona Fathers were giving food during the early days of the crisis. One of the monks told Wells about the issue and said the Karamojong youngster was about four years old.

Drought, crop failure, and plant disease caused food shortages in Karamoja in July 1978. If you're looking for a new job, here is the place to be.

With Amin's demise and the flight of his forces in 1979, Karamojong warriors amassed a considerable stock of weaponry and ammunition.

Furthermore, national instability resulted in a full collapse of trade. In the early 1980s, families began to run out of food. The situation deteriorated in May, and the famine reached a climax in July and August of that year.

In July, the Verona Fathers in Karamoja requested immediate aid from the World Food Program in Rome. Catholic missionary operations in the region began in 1933, and the Catholic Church has provided relief help during times of famine since the 1960s.

Mike Wells, the photographer who would subsequently win the World Press Photo Award for this shot, stated that he was embarrassed to capture it. The same journal that ignored his photograph for five months entered it into a competition. He was embarrassed to win because he had never entered the competition and was opposed to winning rewards with images of people starving to death.