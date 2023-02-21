In 1945, a World War II Bomber Crashed Into the Empire State Building

The day when a B-25 Mitchell bomber crashed into the Empire State Building in New York City, 1945 Photo by Rare Historical Photos

On July 28, 1945, a B-25 Mitchell bomber flying at 200 miles per hour out of Massachusetts bound for Newark Airport became lost in the severe fog and crashed into floors 78 and 79 of New York City's Empire State Building, the world's highest building at the time.

The catastrophe killed fourteen individuals (three crew members and eleven persons in the building) and inflicted damage estimated at $1 million (at the time), despite the fact that the building's structural integrity was not damaged.

Lieutenant Colonel William F. Smith Jr. was flying a B-25 Mitchell bomber from Bedford Army Air Field in Massachusetts to Newark Metropolitan Airport in New Jersey on that day.

Photo by Rare Historical Photos

Smith requested permission to land but was told there was no visibility. Regardless, the fog caused him to become disoriented and turn right instead of left after passing the Chrysler Building.

The plane is embedded in the side of the building. Photo by Rare Historical Photos

The plane slammed into the north side of the Empire State Building between the 78th and 80th floors at 9:40 a.m., leaving an 18-by-20-foot hole in the structure.

One engine soared as far as the next block, plunged 900 feet, landed on the roof of a neighboring building, and ignited a fire that destroyed a penthouse art studio. The other engine and a landing gear section were thrown down an elevator shaft.

Part of the engine found in an elevator shaft Photo by Rare Historical Photos

When the incident occurred, between 50 and 60 tourists were on the 86th-floor observation deck. Colonel Smith, Staff Sergeant Christopher Domitrovich, Naval Aviation Machinist's Mate Albert Perna, who was hitching a ride, and eleven civilians in the building were murdered.

Perna's body was not located until two days later when search personnel discovered it had slid into an elevator shaft. The other two crewmen were completely charred.

Oliver survived the fall because of the softening cushion of air formed by the falling elevator vehicle within this elevator shaft. Still, she had a shattered pelvis, back, and neck when rescuers discovered her among the ruins. This is still the longest-survived elevator fall in history.

Despite the damage and deaths, the building reopened on several floors the following Monday morning, less than 48 hours later.

The disaster prompted the long-delayed passage of the Federal Tort Claims Act of 1946 and the inclusion of retroactive clauses that allowed victims to sue the government for the accident.

Despite the fact that its structural integrity was not compromised, the crash caused almost $1 million in damages or roughly $10.5 million in today's money.