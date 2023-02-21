In 1929, a 16-Year-Old Girl Amazed the World With Her Powers

Elenora Zugun when she was 7 years old (circa. the 1920s) Photo by History of Yesterday

The twentieth century is usually remembered for periods of conflict, but history books still cover so many other events today. Very few know the story of Elenora Zugun, and it is surprising as her life as well as essential events were very mediatized during the early 20th century. Even books have been written about her powers which even to this day remain quite a mystery, despite being analyzed by world-class scientists at the time when she was only a teenager.

Elenora was born on May 24, 1913, into a peasant household that represented the majority of the Romanian population at the time.

The paranormal activity would occur in the area when Elenora was 7 years old. She was too tiny to notice it at the time, yet anything she imagined would happen in the community. Everyone in the town was terrified, and their initial reaction, based on cultural beliefs, was that the devil had entered the village.

Her family did what any family in that area would do: they took her to a priest for an exorcism. Her family and 40 other villagers took her to a priest famed for his ability to fight demons within humans.

As soon as Elenora walked into the monastery, all of the windows shattered. According to the testimony of specialists such as Harry Price, the priest attempted everything but was unable to accomplish anything because there was no demon.

Harry Price claims that she was originally transferred to Vienna in September 1925, where German and Austrian physicists began examining her. She was placed in a mental institute in the region when she was 12 years old. She was saved from there by the Austrian Countess Zo Wassiliko van Serecki, who was fascinated with poltergeists and parapsychology. She resided with the Countess in a place where she was examined the majority of the time while being investigated by professionals in Austria.

Fritz Grunewald, a well-known engineer and psychical researcher from Berlin, was very interested in the girl because of all the newspaper speculation.

Elenora was transferred to labs in Germany and subsequently to London for several months. There was even an old article written around that period by the "Sunday Mail" from Brisbane, Australia. According to the paper, when Elenora was served tea in the lab one day, she spilled the cup of tea and yelled as if she was harmed. Immediately, a bite mark emerged on her palm, as if she had been severely attacked by something, despite the fact that everyone was present the entire time.

Elenora’s face and her hand’s before and after the incident in 1929 Photo by History of Yesterday

She was transferred to London in 1927 to be evaluated by specialists there. They also kept a log of the various examinations they performed on her.

Researchers from all over the world, particularly from the United States, wanted to examine her, but they had to wait their time. Elenora's powers vanished when she turned 15 in 1928, with no treatment or intervention. She matured into a regular adolescent, and she was returned to her village because there was nothing left to study.

Only in 1945, Harry Price published a book entitled “Poltergeist Over England”. That was the last time the story of Elenora Zugun was mentioned.