Miners Find 2 Billion-Year-Old Water Reserve and There Is Something Living in It

Inside Kidd Creek mine in northern Ontario at a depth of around 1.5 miles Photo by History of Yesterday

Water is regarded as the second most important source of life, behind air, which most organic life requires constantly. The oldest water in the world is found in Canada, specifically the Kidd Creek mine in northern Ontario.

In 2016, researchers discovered what is thought to be the oldest water, estimated to be at least 2 billion years old, but more likely 2.7 billion.

The circumstances at the mine's bottom have been ideal for preserving the water. This ancient water was discovered at a depth of 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) because the Kidd Creek mine is the world's deepest basal metal mine, holding numerous metal minerals such as copper, zinc, and silver.

While the miners went deeper into the pit, the researchers took advantage of the chance. They examined the water by studying the gases contained within it. Gases such as helium and xenon can become trapped in water trapped in rock fissures and can be detected, revealing the age of the water.

Yet, the massive water age is not the only significant discovery. The researchers uncovered evidence of life when they studied the fluids.

Prof Sherwood Lollar told the BBC: "By looking at the sulphate in the water, we were able to see a fingerprint that’s indicative of the presence of life.

They have identified the fingerprint of life, even though they have yet to find any living bacteria. They can conclude from this that microbiology has been present in the water for a lengthy period of time.

The discovery was not the only piece of history unearthed by the researchers while digging the cave.

In fact, it provided a unique glimpse into our planet's past and the types of species that could be found at the time. The researchers discovered chemical traces left behind by single-celled organisms that had lived in the fluid.