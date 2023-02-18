UFO Shot Down by $400,000 US Missile May Have Been Only a $12 Hobby Balloon

Taxpayer money going down the drain Photo by Bloomberg/Author edit

According to a story, one of the items down by the US Air Force using a $400,000 missile last weekend could have been a $12 balloon released by a hobby group. According to the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, one of its balloons has gone missing and may have been shot down by the US Air Force using a Sidewinder heat-seeking missile.

The club stated that it had been monitoring the whereabouts of its silver pico balloon. On February 10, it was reported to be 38,910 feet off the west coast of Alaska.

Pico ballooning involves flying high-altitude balloons that resemble party balloons, then tracking their flight path as they travel across the globe. A pico balloon can cost anywhere from $12 to $180, according to reports.

According to a monitoring tool provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the balloon would have been traveling over Yukon Region in Canada on February 11 – the same day the US stated it shot down a mystery object above the territory.

The similarities are noteworthy, with the US claiming that the object killed by its F-22 jet was "cylindrical in nature" and traveling in the same position and height as the club's pico balloon.

According to the group, the balloon had circumnavigated the world many times before being declared "missing in action" last Saturday.

The United States Air Force employed Sidewinder missiles to shoot down the object above Yukon, as well as UFOs over Alaska on Friday and Lake Huron near Michigan on Sunday. The missiles, according to accounts, cost more than $400,000 each. Just in case you wondered where some of the taxpayer money is going.

Following the downing of a Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina the previous week, US radar systems had been updated to identify more objects. According to the US, the balloon was being used for espionage.