Logan Paul Reveals How Much Money Prime Drink Has Made Him

Logan Paul Photo by Dexerto

Logan Paul, a YouTube sensation, recently disclosed how much money his new drink had made. Last year, Paul and KSI debuted their Prime sports drink, which flew off the shelves and brought in some significant first-year earnings for the YouTube stars.

Logan Paul rose to prominence on the now-defunct video service Vine and now has over 23.6 million YouTube subscribers.

Logan Paul and KSI flew to Australia to commemorate the introduction of Prime in the country. The social media stars were greeted by large crowds and made numerous TV and radio appearances. The hosts of the Kyle and Jackie O radio show questioned Prime about how much money he made during their interview. After some confusion, Paul revealed that the sports drink made $250 million in retail sales and $110 million in internal profits. It also made an additional $45 million in January, the same month Prime was named the UFC's official drink.

In terms of financial success, the figures speak for themselves, demonstrating Prime's tremendous viral popularity. Of course, last year's rollouts were not flawless. UK retailers struggled to keep Prime on the shelves, with one video showing buyers battling for the beverage. Prime scalpers were also putting a burden on the restricted supply by reselling the beverage for substantially more than its retail price. Last month, Logan Paul's business partner KSI reacted violently to the Prime scalpers in a TikTok video.

As 2023 approaches, the duo has already released limited edition varieties that are expected to be in high demand. And, following a strong start in January, they might easily outperform their first-year margins in no time.