Toxic Cloud Over Ohio After Chemical Leak Explosion

Cloud of chemicals above ohio Photo by Reddit

A little village in Ohio, about 128 kilometers (80 miles) south of Lake Erie — not far from the various cities and towns of southern Ontario — was the site of a nightmare scenario earlier this month, when a train crashed and exploded, releasing poisonous chemicals into the environment.

Residents who returned to East Palestine after evacuation orders were lifted reported unusual odors and dead animals, prompting some residents to wonder if it is truly safe to come home. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the air and water around the crash site are safe.

Norfolk Southern, the train's operator, is being blamed for lobbying against railroad safety rules that could have lessened the severity of the catastrophe. A new lawsuit seeks to have the company pay for medical evaluations for locals in the event that the leaking chemicals have long-term health consequences.

On February 3, a train carrying vinyl chloride and nine other dangerous chemicals derailed and ignited a major fire just outside East Palestine, a small hamlet of roughly 5,000 people. There were no recorded injuries or deaths.

To get rid of the poisonous chemicals, technicians began a controlled burn as they were poured into a trench. Reporters heard a tremendous boom that afternoon, and the burn produced a gigantic plume of phosgene gas and hydrogen chloride in a massive black cloud visible on meteorologists' radars.

Phosgene gas is a colorless gas with a pungent odor that can cause vomiting and difficulty breathing. It is extremely toxic and was used as a weapon during WWI.

Officials removed evacuation orders and notified locals they may return to their houses on Wednesday, two days after the controlled fire and five days after the derailment. Air and water samples were evaluated and found to be normal, according to authorities, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to investigators, the train derailed due to a damaged axle. Security footage from 20 miles away showed the undercarriage of one of the train's cars on fire, with sparks flying, raising questions about why the crew was not aware of the incident.

Strange smells and dead animals were reported by residents as they returned to town. The sounds of passing trains, already rolling through the village again so soon after the catastrophe, also astonished and alarmed residents.

A couple living about five miles from where the train derailed discovered hundreds of dead fish, belly up, in a minor stream called Leslie Run. Others reported dead chickens and published photographs on social media of dead dogs and foxes in the vicinity.

Two Pennsylvania homeowners filed a complaint Thursday demanding that Norfolk Southern pays for medical examinations and related care for everybody living within a 30-mile (48-kilometer) radius of the crash to establish who was affected by the toxic material discharge.