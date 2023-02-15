New York City, NY

In 1979, a 29-Year-Old Woman jumped off the Empire State Building. This is how she Survived

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzkOB_0koLfUcb00
Elvita Adams recovering after her fall in 1979 next to a representation of a person falling next to the Empire State BuildingPhoto byHistory of Yesterday

The Empire State Building, known as one of the world's highest skyscrapers, stands at roughly 1,050 feet (320 meters), which is more than enough to get the job done. One person was fortunate enough to survive a suicide attempt. Elvita Adams is the only person who has ever jumped from such a tremendous height and lived to tell the tale.

The incident occurred on December 2, 1979. Elvita Adams was only 29 years old at the time, and she was fighting to make ends meet in New York City. She had lost her work a few months before and was living on $100 welfare cheques. This was insufficient to afford her rent, and her landlord was continuously threatening to evict her.

With depression, she didn't have anything to do and no one to turn to for financial assistance. Adams found herself on the 85th-floor ledge of the Empire State Building, on the verge of desperation and pushed by sadness. The iconic observation deck on the 86th level is where most tourists go to view New York.

In an article published by the Times Newspaper on December 3rd, 1979, a spokeswoman for the building stated that the 86th floor is generally patrolled by four guards. There was no one to stop Adams from jumping.

A guard named George Reice discovered Adams on the building's 85th-floor ledge. He stated in his testimony that around 8:15 p.m., he heard calls for help from the 85th floor. Adams jumped and landed on a three-foot ledge around 20 feet below.

Adams was taken to Bellevue Hospital by ambulance after Geroge Reice assisted her. She escaped with a damaged pelvis and a massive traumatic wake-up call. Adams, like no one else that night, had no idea what had saved her. Authorities initially suspected that she had been thrown off, but she later told them that she had attempted suicide.

According to the same Times piece, officials from the Empire State Building believe that the wind may have saved her. Wind gusts at that altitude can be quite powerful, powerful enough to modify the trajectory of a falling person. Winds can exceed 110 miles per hour at that height, according to experts.

After her attempted suicide, Elvita Adams is said to have become a comedian in New York.

