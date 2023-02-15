Native American Tribe Is Taking Back Its Water

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I30Qu_0koJoyaQ00
Camille Cabello with her 4-year-old son, Cowboy. The family depends on an irrigation channel to grow oats and alfalfa.Photo bySmithsonian Magazine/ Tomas Karmelo Amaya

This desert tableau is at once modern and ancient. Modern because the arrow-straight canal, lined with concrete and designed with turnouts that divert water to flood the field, is the last leg of a state-of-the-art irrigation system here on the Gila River Indian Community, an Indian reservation in southern Arizona. Ancient because Camille is a member of the Akimel O’odham, or River People, also called Pima.

For centuries her ancestors practiced irrigated agriculture across this vast desert, digging hundreds of miles of canals that routed water from the Gila and Salt rivers onto planted fields of maize, beans and squash, the “three sisters” that fed a huge swath of prehistoric America.

This river has been the crucial lifeline for the ancestors of the Gila River Indian Community or better defined as the Pima Tribe. This specific canal as well as many other geological locations across America is owned by this community and their native people.

The expansive civilization of the canal-building Huhugam—the Pima word for their forefathers, which means "our people who have come before"—reached its apex in the 15th century. What happened to it after that, though, remains a mystery.

Some evidence shows a prolonged drought, while other data from geological layers suggests a series of major floods that damaged large sections of the canal network. According to Pima's oral tradition, a class rebellion ousted the society's aristocracy.

Whatever the cause, the Huhugam civilization declined precipitously, and desert winds eventually buried their canals with sand, dirt, and weeds.

The historic Pima farmed on a lower scale than their forefathers, but their harvests nevertheless supplied a large portion of what is now southern Arizona. However, beginning in the late 1800s, the tribe faced decades of famine, prejudice, and a scourge of homesteaders and profiteers who diverted tribal water to meet the needs of burgeoning new communities.

The Pima have lived in stable settlements distributed throughout the region for millennia. Their residences were one-room structures known as kiik. Families held tiny fields up to three acres in size, separated by stick and bush fences. There were water masters, or canal managers, who managed the flow in exchange for a share of the crop. The canals were meticulously constructed, taking advantage of geographical and natural factors. For example, strong bedrock beneath the river bottom near Pueblo Grande carried water with tremendous force onward as it left the Gila, quickening its flow 16 miles to the main canal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz3JP_0koJoyaQ00
An artist’s rendering of irrigated Huhugam farmland.Photo byPueblo Grande Museum, City of Phoenix

Artifacts recovered among the Huhugam remains to reveal a highly evolved civilization that produced elaborate shell jewelry, obsidian points, and particularly fine baskets. Miles sees the site as more than just a historical treasure. "It's not a revelation for me as a member of the community," he says. "It's a reminiscence. It's keeping in contact with my forefathers."

Eusebio Kino, an Italian-born Jesuit missionary, came through the area in the 17th century, ushering in the age of European settlement. Kino brought livestock, horses, black-eyed peas, garbanzo beans, wheat, and fruit trees, allowing the Pima to diversify and extend their agriculture. The tribe turned to wheat in particular, producing it in the winter to supplement the summer crops. Wheat could be preserved for long periods of time and was in high demand.

The Gila River, a flash flood river, overflows its banks during spring runoffs and summer monsoons, then recede and sometimes dries up. Its route passes through the Gila River Indian Community, which was founded in 1859 and is now home to approximately 14,000 Pima and Maricopa people, who formed a confederation with the Pima in the nineteenth century.

The river splits further east into the Little Gila, which previously ran for roughly 15 miles before rejoining the main stem. The territory between these two forks, called as the "island lands," was historically great Pima farming.

For the last 17 years, David Dejong has been the director of the Pima-Maricopa Irrigation Project, helping bring back the water to the local Native Americans. Today he is very proud to see that his work for almost two decades has paid off.

When a new part of the irrigation system is opened, the tribe performs traditional rites. "We had a conventional seed dispersed by an elder," DeJong says. "The farmers want to maintain that link." "Respecting water is in our blood; becoming water protectors is in our DNA," Governor Lewis told me. We are being visionary in our approach to integrating technology with our traditional heritage and beliefs."

The Pima, who are increasingly water-rich, are joining growing conservation initiatives. According to researchers who evaluated tree ring data, the region is experiencing a mega-drought, the worst in 1,200 years. Lake Mead, a Colorado River reservoir that supplies water to 25 million people, is at an all-time low.

