Women With a 100-Pound Leg Becomes a Model After Embracing Rare Chronic Condition

The model is becoming well known around the world Photo by Instagram

Mahogany Geter, a 24-year-old model, was born with a unique disease that caused her to have a 100-pound leg. After a lifetime of overcoming obstacles, Geter's life was drastically altered when she was given the opportunity to model, launching her on a quest to share the message of body positivity to others.

Mahogany Geter, a Tennessee resident, was born with a unique disease that left her with a 100-pound left leg. Lymphedema is a condition in which extra fluids concentrate in the body's soft tissue, causing swelling. This affects Geter's entire left side of her body, although only her leg is the most noticeable.

Geter was diagnosed with the illness shortly after birth, making it incredibly difficult for her to walk. "Of course, it drains my energy because it's an extra 100 pounds," she explained. Her condition renders her more prone to developing fibrosis, and the only method to treat it is through physiotherapy and massages to drain the excess fluid in her leg.

"I've been through a very depressed state because you're a tiny kid, and you have a bunch of older adults staring at you," the model said of her upbringing. Throughout her upbringing, she received many unfair comments and was teased. "I believe it will have a greater psychological and emotional impact on you."

Geter's life was dramatically transformed in 2017 after she was noticed by a photographer while working at Walmart. Initially suspicious, the young woman eventually decided to let the photographer shoot her. "I was like, 'I'm growing older now, maybe it's time I start putting my whole body out there,' and hopefully what I'm doing can benefit someone else," she explained.

Despite her increasing prominence on the internet resulting in some Internet trolls, Geter has remained optimistic throughout, saying, "People have been very wonderful and supportive of me online. It's not all negativity and trolling." She has remained committed to spreading body positivity and encouraging people to feel more at ease in their own skin.