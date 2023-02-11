Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXEPG_0kk7QieF00
The Moabite Stone, an ancient tablet dating to around 850 BCE, written by Mesha, the king of Moab (modern Jordan). (Louvre Museum, Paris)Photo byWorld History

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.

The connection could back up the biblical tale of King David, who established ancient Israel's most historic dynasty of monarchs.

Andre Lemaire and Jean-Philippe Delorme reported that they had detected the House of David reference on the artifact using Reflectance Transformation Imaging technology.

“Reflectance Transformation Imaging (RTI) is a photographic method that captures a subject’s shape and color to reveal surface information invisible under normal examination,” according to Wessex Archaeology.
Before the Mesha Stele (840 BC) was damaged in 1869, a paper-mache impression of the inscription was made. Using Reflectance TransformationPhoto byWorld History

David is revered in both Christianity and Judaism, and Christians regard Jesus as his direct descendent, fulfilling the Old Testament prophecy.

According to Britannica, biblical scholars usually believe King David lived approximately 1000 BC.

The artifact in question is inscribed in a Caananite language and describes the conquests of King Mesha of Moab, a biblical foe of Israel.

Throughout the Old Testament, the Canaanites emerge as frequent opponents of the Israelites, battling with the ancient Hebrews for centuries for the modern-day Holy Land.

Moab was a Caananite kingdom that existed in modern-day Jordan. The Mesha Stele, commonly known as the "Moabite Stone," was discovered in 1868 near Dhiban, Jordan.

According to JNS, the stone was fractured into multiple pieces shortly after its discovery, which has long delayed its definitive translation.

There are many who dispute Delmore and Lemaire's contention that the artifact contains a reference to King David.

According to an earlier analysis of the stone co-authored by Israeli researcher Israel Finkelstein, the passage in question relates to a different Moabite King, Balak, who also appears in the Bible. Finkelstein informed JNS that he stands by his translation of the stone from 2019.

