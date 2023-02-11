Scientists Are Stunned As Huge Piece of the Sun Breaks Off

The huge solar flare as seen on the North Pole of the Sun. Photo by NASA on Unsplash

Astronomers have always been attracted by the Sun. And now, experts are perplexed by a new development. A massive chunk of the Sun's surface shattered, causing a tornado-like swirl around its North Pole. Though scientists are still trying to figure out how this happened, the video of the event has startled the space community.

The amazing occurrence was captured by NASA's James Webb telescope and published on Twitter last week by Dr Tamitha Skov, a space weather forecaster. Scientists are particularly concerned about the current development since the Sun continues to release solar flares (called prominences) that occasionally disrupt communications on Earth.

"Talk about Polar Vortex! Material from a northern prominence just broke away from the main filament & is now circulating in a massive polar vortex around the north pole of our Star. Implications for understanding the Sun's atmospheric dynamics above 55 degrees here cannot be overstated!" Dr Skov said in a tweet last week.

According to NASA, prominence is a huge luminous feature that extends outward from the surface of the Sun. There have been other such incidents in the past, but this one has the scientific community baffled.

Scott McIntosh of the US National Centre for Atmospheric Research, a solar physicist who has been studying the Sun for decades, told Space.com that he had never witnessed a "vortex" like the one that occurred when a fragment of the prominence broke away and was blasted into the solar atmosphere.

Space scientists are now investigating the bizarre event in order to acquire additional information and offer a more complete picture. Though our favorite star is constantly monitored, it continues to surprise us, as evidenced by the many intense flares that disrupted contact on Earth this month.