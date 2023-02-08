A Man Demolished His Basement Wall and Discovered an Ancient Underground City With 20,000 Inhabitants

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsVjY_0kghK3n800
A passage in the underground cityPhoto byWikimedia Commons

The man sledgehammered his wall and uncovered a tunnel behind it, as well as further tunnels beyond. Following exploration, it was discovered to be an 18-story-deep underground metropolis complete with chapels, schools, and stables.

Derinkuyu had been abandoned for centuries, much to the relief of the man who'd just plowed his way in. According to Turkish Department of Culture archaeologists, the development of the city, which is intended to house up to 20,000 people, may have begun as early as the 8th-7th centuries BCE.

During the Byzantine period (from 395 CE to 1453 CE), the city was turned into a 445-kilometer-long labyrinth of tunnels, chambers, and rooms (172 miles). Hidden entrances, ventilation shafts (to avoid dying in your mole cave), wells, and water conduits were all part of the tunnel and route network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdNLs_0kghK3n800
A tourist map of DerinkuyuPhoto byHistory of Yesterday

People in the area most likely first used the soft rock for storage, keeping food cool and steady. The cities they became, however, were most likely due to their defensive importance.

For example, those on the lower levels were able to cut off the water supply to the upper and lower levels, preventing opponents from polluting the supply. The tunnels could be closed from the inside by spherical rolling stone doors, and the passages themselves were small enough that any invaders would have to line up one at a time - a horrific attack tactic seen only in movies when the nobleman is besieged.

Throughout the years, various people have sought refuge in the city. Early Christians stayed there to avoid Roman persecution, while Muslims used it for safety during the 780 and 1180 Arab-Byzantine wars.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 60

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
130K followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found

A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.

Read full story
295 comments

Scientists Are Stunned As Huge Piece of the Sun Breaks Off

Astronomers have always been attracted by the Sun. And now, experts are perplexed by a new development. A massive chunk of the Sun's surface shattered, causing a tornado-like swirl around its North Pole. Though scientists are still trying to figure out how this happened, the video of the event has startled the space community.

Read full story
7 comments
Gettysburg, PA

Soldiers retrieve an explosive shell discovered at the Gettysburg Civil War Site

An explosive 3-inch Civil War shell casing halted traffic in Gettysburg this week as US military personnel probed the Pennsylvania battlefield discovery. Soldiers from the United States Army's explosive ordnance disposal unit retrieved and detonated the round, which was discovered during an archaeological dig at Gettysburg National Park on Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments

Billionaire Plans To Make Humans Immortal by 2045

Dmitry Itskov is a Russian billionaire and philanthropist. He launched the 2045 Initiative, which aims to give a technical path to immortality and help humanity overcome its physical and mental limitations.

Read full story
15 comments

In a World First, Dinosaur Legs Were Grown on Genetically Modified Chicken Embryos

The period of the dinosaurs came to an end 66 million years ago, when a massive asteroid strike expedited their extinction. However, not all of them died out; those that survived evolved into today's birds.

Read full story
5 comments

Archaeologists Discover a Massive Sword That Protected Against the Devil

Not all weapons are meant to be used against other people. Some people in Japan believed that we needed them to fight evil spirits on occasion. During excavations of a 1,600-year-old burial mound near Tara, in the Saga prefecture, researchers discovered a 2.3-meter-long iron sword. The sword was so huge that scholars believe it was exclusively used to protect the corpse from evil spirits.

Read full story
60 comments

Sperm Donor Plans To Father More Than 2,500 Children Around the World

A Sperm Donor who claims to have fathered 150 children throughout the world has stated he is 'over the moon' after allegedly impregnating three British women before Christmas.

Read full story
1 comments

Will Trump Make America Great Once Again in 2024?

Many American citizens argue that Biden has not met the expectations of the voters and that his ways of guiding the United States toward economical success are, to say the least outdated. One of the main people to criticize Biden was his competitor in 2020 and former president of the United States Donald Trump.

Read full story
30 comments

Here's Where Elon Musk's Tesla Is After 5 Years in Space

It’s been five years since SpaceX launched its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket for its first mission. On February 6, 2018, Elon Musk's personal Tesla Roadster was launched into space. It is still for sale.

Read full story
1 comments

A Moving Photograph Shows a Seven-Year-Old Girl Shielding Her Brother Under Rubble in Syria for 17 Hours

Rescuers worked tirelessly to locate people buried beneath the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings. Some amazing survival stories have emerged, such as a newborn infant rescued alive from debris in Syria and still attached to her mother, who died in Monday's earthquake, via her umbilical cord.

Read full story
17 comments

Young Woman Who Criticised Her Country’s Military Ends Up Having a Sex Tape Shared All Over the Internet

Chomden was hundreds of miles away from her home in Myanmar in the summer of 2021 when a friend sent her an urgent message warning her that an intimate video of her was being published online.

Read full story
Harrisburg, PA

9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high school

After graduating from high school, a 9-year-old Pennsylvania kid who ambitions of becoming an astrophysicist is one step closer to his goal. David Balogun began his education at Harrisburg's Reach Cyber Charter School as a third-grader and has now earned his high school graduation after completing the requisite subjects virtually from his home in Bensalem.

Read full story
17 comments

After losing his eye to cancer, a man transforms it into a flashlight.

The most amazing response came from a man who lost an eye to cancer and transformed his prosthetic replacement into a lantern. Losing an eye can be a devastating blow, but one man used his ordeal to become a technological marvel by turning his artificial eye into a useful tool.

Read full story
15 comments

Experiment Shows How Intense Radiation Heat Can Leave Behind a Shadow

The concept of radiation was quite obscure to many people during the first half of the 20th century, but an interesting experiment showed people the power of radiation. It is scary to see just how much radiation is emitted by the sunlight, let alone nuclear bombs that emit radiation.

Read full story
1 comments
Port Jefferson, NY

Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral Home

Authorities claimed an 82-year-old lady was pronounced dead in a New York nursing home but discovered to be breathing three hours later at the funeral home where she had been transferred.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientists in China Are Cloning Supercows

Chinese scientists claim to have cloned three "super cow" calves that, when fully grown, can produce 50% more milk than the ordinary American cow. The cloning experiment began last year at Shaanxi's Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry Science and Technology. Scientists collected tissue from cows all throughout China and employed the somatic cell nuclear transfer method to generate embryos, which were then implanted in surrogate cows.

Read full story
8 comments

The tomb that makes women pregnant

A controversial statue Despite popular belief, it was not his death or the political ramifications of the shooting that made Victor Noir famous. It was his final resting place. Victor Noir's body was transported from his village to Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris twenty years after his death, in 1891, following the foundation of the Third French Republic. Jules Dalou, a renowned French artist, was commissioned to create the bronze sculpture for Noir's grave.

Read full story

A Teenager Won $36 Million in the Lottery With the First Ticket She Ever Bought

With the first lottery ticket she ever purchased, a Canadian youngster won $36 million. Juliette Lamour, an 18-year-old university student, said her grandfather suggested she buy the ticket.

Read full story
8 comments

Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa

Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.

Read full story
263 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy