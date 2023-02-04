The tomb that makes women pregnant

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GjBi_0kcUOCnt00
Woman humping Victor Noir's gravePhoto byDnes24

A controversial statue Despite popular belief, it was not his death or the political ramifications of the shooting that made Victor Noir famous. It was his final resting place. Victor Noir's body was transported from his village to Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris twenty years after his death, in 1891, following the foundation of the Third French Republic. Jules Dalou, a renowned French artist, was commissioned to create the bronze sculpture for Noir's grave.

Dalou chose to show Victor Noir as he died, laying flat on the ground after being shot. For unknown reasons, he decided to give the sculpture a significant bulge under the belt, which sparked the construction of a rather weird tale that eventually turned Victor Noir's tomb into a symbol of fertility and sexual satisfaction.

Developing into a fertility symbol It is thought that kissing the Victor Noir statue on the lips, rubbing the bulge in his trousers, and dropping a flower in his hat will bring her more fertility and wonderful sex life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481A63_0kcUOCnt00
Tomb of Victor NoirPhoto byWikimedia Commons

To be more exact, if you want to find a lovely partner, kiss Noir's lips; if you want to get pregnant, touch his right foot; and if you want to have twins, touch his left foot. A kid will be born soon after, and a single woman will find a husband within a year, according to the myth.

The statue itself is evidence that people take this idea seriously. Victor Noir's lips, groin, and shoes are gleaming, while the rest of his body has an oxidized bronze-greenish tone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSbbW_0kcUOCnt00
Grave of Victor Noir - headPhoto byWikimedia Commons

As a result, a fence was erected around Noir's statue in 2004 with the warning sign:

"Any damage caused by graffiti or indecent rubbing will be prosecuted."

However, this infuriated so many women that the fence was quickly demolished.

Women who became pregnant after visiting Victor Noir's tomb now return to the cemetery to express their gratitude, placing photos of their children and other objects in the hat near the statue.

