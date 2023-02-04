A Teenager Won $36 Million in the Lottery With the First Ticket She Ever Bought

One of the luckiest Wins Photo by Waldemar on Unsplash

With the first lottery ticket she ever purchased, a Canadian youngster won $36 million. Juliette Lamour, an 18-year-old university student, said her grandfather suggested she buy the ticket.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation confirmed that Lamour had won the C$48 million ($36 million) award.

"While there have been other 18-year-old lottery winners in recent years across Canada, no one has won as much as Juliette," (the firm stated).

Lamour claimed she had forgotten she had purchased the winning ticket until coworkers mentioned it had been sold in Sault Ste. Marie.

"I just turned 18, and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun," Lamour said, according to Canada's Global News. "When I went to the store, I wasn't sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad, who told me to buy a Lotto 6-49 Quick Pick."

She discovered she had become a multi-millionaire after checking her ticket on the app with her coworker. The adolescent stated that she intends to have some summer activities as well as earn her university degree.