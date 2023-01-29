Tech Entrepreneur Spends $2M a Year on Reverse Aging To Achieve the Body of an 18-Year-Old

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20945n_0kVC8BaU00
Middle-aged tech centimillionaire Bryan Johnson wants to buy youthPhoto byInstagram

A 45-year-old software developer has revealed his desire to restore his youth with a strict diet, surgical procedures, and treatments that cost him roughly $2 million every year.

Bryan Johnson amassed his fortune after selling Braintree Payment Solutions to eBay's PayPal for $800 million in cash in 2013. Since then, the 45-year-old has gone within and is now working to reverse the aging process.

Bryan Johnson, a middle-aged software billionaire, wants to have an 18-year-brain, old's heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, tendons, teeth, skin, hair, bladder, penis, and rectum — and his team of 30 specialists plan to help him get it.

According to Blomberg, their strategy to reverse the aging process, led by regenerative medicine physician Oliver Zolman, includes tight limits for Johnson's food (1,977 vegan calories per day), exercise (one hour a day, high-intensity three times a week), and sleep (at the same time every night, after two hours wearing glasses that block the blue light). He also undergoes dozens of medical procedures each month, some of which are quite intense and painful, and then measures the outcomes with more blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds, and colonoscopies.

“He’s taken 33,537 images of his bowels, discovered that his eyelashes are shorter than average and probed the thickness of his carotid artery,” the outlet reported. “He blasts his pelvic floor with electromagnetic pulses to improve muscle tone in hard-to-reach places and has a device that counts the number of his nighttime erections.”

Johnson also has weekly acid peels and laser therapy, and has fat injected into his face to form a "fat scaffolding". He believes that the technique is different from ordinary fillers because, when he "regenerates," the new fat will "produce fat on its own".

Johnson's doctors claim the experimental treatment regimen has been paying off after more than a year. "All of the metrics we are measuring have been improving significantly," said Jeff Toll, an internist on his team, to Bloomberg.

Others, such as Zolman, a medical graduate of King's College in London, are more pessimistic about Johnson's findings. The 29-year-old says the team has accomplished "modest, decent results," rather than "spectacular results."

Others thought Johnson's extravagant spending on self-care was out of touch, given how many people cannot afford basic basics.

