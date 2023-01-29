Mutant piglet born with two snouts, two mouths, and two tongues baffles farmer

Mutant Piglet Photo by Jam Press

A piglet with two snouts, two mouths, and two tongues hatched last week is growing into quite the ham. Farmer Ramón Aguilar claimed he's never seen anything like that in his years of pig farming.

According to Jam Press, the "mutant piglet" hails from a farm in the rural district of Ucacha in Argentina's Córdoba province.

Aguilar stated that the unnamed stinker is "breathing properly" through its four nostrils and appears to be in good health. A veterinarian will examine the pig in the coming days, according to Aguilar.

Mutant piglets refer to piglets that have been genetically modified or have naturally occurring genetic mutations. These mutations can occur naturally in pig populations or can be artificially induced through genetic engineering techniques such as CRISPR.

Some examples of mutant piglets that have been created or discovered include:

Piglets with extra legs or limbs, which can be caused by genetic mutations or genetic engineering.

Piglets with altered coat color, such as albinos or black piglets, which can be caused by genetic mutations or selective breeding.

Piglets with increased muscle mass, which can be caused by genetic engineering or selective breeding for meat production.

Piglets with increased growth rate, which can be caused by genetic engineering or selective breeding for meat production.

Research on mutant piglets is ongoing and has the potential to lead to new genetic modifications that can improve pig production or lead to new medical treatments. However, the use of genetic engineering to create mutant piglets raises ethical concerns, as it may lead to unintended consequences.

It's important to note that the genetic modification of animals is a highly regulated field, and the release of genetically modified animals into the wild or in food production is strictly forbidden in most countries.

This is not the first strange pig to garner worldwide attention. In 2016, a piglet with three eyes and two snouts was born in China.

In 2019, residents in the Philippines were struck in awe by a newborn pig named Mara Clara, who had two heads, two snouts, and three eyes.

In 2017, a piglet with three eyes, two snouts, and two brains was born in the small Spanish village of Bertoa in the Galicia region.