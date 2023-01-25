Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics

Netflix is shooting its reality-competition series “Squid Game: The Challenge” — based on its Korean-language hit drama “Squid Game,” shown Photo by Netflix

The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.

Unlike the sadistic games on show in Squid Game, this real-life version is fortunately not deadly to contestants who end up getting knocked out of the running.

Failure in the Squid Game resulted in death, either by being shot by the guards, falling to your death while playing the glass bridge or tug of war, or being slain by another player in the final game.

Fortunately for the participants in the real-life version, those who lose these Squid Games are simply eliminated from contention and forfeit their chance to win the cash prizes offered at the conclusion of the program.

Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality program based in the UK that will follow competitors as they take on real-world variations of the tasks from the series in the hopes of earning $4.56 million, is currently being developed by Netflix.

According to The Sun, the situation deteriorated to the point that several individuals had to be carried away after spending hours standing in subfreezing conditions in a recreation of the opening "Red Light, Green Light" challenge from Squid Game.

They talked to a contender who indicated that several people had to call for help, one had to leave on a stretcher, and others had to crawl over the finish line.

Another competitor said that in addition to a "blood vest" that bursts and simulates being shot if someone is knocked unconscious, they were also given thermal clothes to try and stay warm because it was "cold" at the filming location.