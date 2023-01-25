The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

Mary Bell at the age of 10 Photo by History of Yesterday

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).

Mary Bell was convicted guilty of manslaughter after entering a not guilty plea during her trial due to diminished culpability. She received a life sentence with the suggestion that she be held without release. Norma Bell was cleared of all charges related to the killings.

The prosecution and conviction of Mary Bell raised the subject of juvenile criminality in the UK to the top of the public's mind. Many people were outraged and surprised to learn that an 11-year-old child could conduct such horrific atrocities. Due to Mary Bell's turbulent and unsteady background, the case also highlighted concerns about parental accountability.

Mary Bell received a 12-year sentence and was granted parole in 1980. She received a new identity and has had a secret life ever since. The UK government has declined to reveal her new name or issue her a full pardon, claiming the need to safeguard her safety and privacy. Recently, appeals have been made for these things to happen.

Important moral and legal issues about the accountability and punishment of juvenile offenders are brought up by the Mary Bell case. Some contend that kids shouldn't be held to the same standards as adults since they can't completely comprehend the seriousness of their acts. Others contend that violent acts committed by children, regardless of their age, should result in full accountability.

It's crucial to take into account any possible psychological and social influences on Mary Bell's behavior. She probably exhibited certain behaviors as a result of her tumultuous and chaotic upbringing, which included abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. This emphasizes how critical it is to deal with these issues head-on in order to stop similar atrocities from occurring.

She gave birth to a daughter in 1984, but after a reporter discovered their identities, they were forced to flee. After a court battle, she gained a lifetime extension of confidentiality for both herself and her daughter on May 21, 2003.