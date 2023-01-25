Retired Engineer Has Saved Close to 1,200 Types of Apples From Extinction

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKPm1_0kQx33nI00
This is Tom Brown, a retired engineer, he has saved close to 1200 different types of apples from extinction.Photo byReddit

The great bulk of wildlife on our world has been gone, including a variety of plant and animal species. According to the University of Illinois, there are 7,500 different varieties of apples produced around the world, with 2,500 of those varieties being grown in the US.

However, because many species have been designated as extinct, we seldom ever see 100 of them, and in some cases even fewer. However, there are still some angels in existence who cherish our planet and have devoted their whole life to safeguarding its blessings.

A retired engineer called Tom Brown has made it his mission to save the extinction of certain apple species, according to a Reddit post. To far, Brown has saved 1,200 distinct varieties of apples.

It all began in 1998 at a farmer's market when Brown discovered a few historical apple cultivars that were standardized in the 18th and 19th centuries. Brown strongly came to the conclusion that it was a mission he wanted to undertake to devote his time and resources to collecting and conserving several apple varietals.

Brown even uses an internet tool called Apple Search to help him in his search for long-lost fruit. In addition, he roams Appalachia in search of anyone who may aid him in his mission.

He looks for historic records of old orchards or goes on a hunt based on the memories of various residents, many of whom are in their 80s and 90s and remember apples from a long time ago. Brown eventually finds a new tree, and takes a sample from it so he may conduct more study on it.

With thousands of various types, apples are one of the most well-known and widely-cultivated fruits in the world. But throughout time, a number of apple species have been extinct as a result of a confluence of causes including disease, climate change, and human activities. These apple species' demise signifies a loss of biodiversity as well as the loss of the distinctive tastes, textures, and nutritional advantages they provided.

