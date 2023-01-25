Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man

Anna and Lucy DeCinque with their partner Ben Byrne. Photo by Instagram

In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.

The Perth sisters and their nine-year boyfriend, Ben Byrne, are trying for children at the same time.

However, after learning more about these twins, you'll see that by their standards, this is very typical.

They even measure out their meals to ensure that they both consume the same quantity of food and adhere to the same diets and workout regimens.

In order to seem more identical, they have also spent close to $250,000 on cosmetic operations including breast implants and brow lifts.

Extreme Sisters, a reality show on the American TLC network that follows the lives and relationships of five sets of siblings, features the DeCinque twins and their interwoven lives.

We witness the lengths to which Anna and Lucy will go in order to conceive at the same moment on the show.

The sisters have lately learned that they are most fertile at the same time of the month after taking their temperatures at the same time every morning to see if they are ovulating.

To line with their overall motif, Anna and Lucy even take care to dress their dolls in complementary costumes. Since 2012, the twins have been dating Ben, and they are all now engaged.

However, as polygamy is not recognized as legal in Australia, if they ever want to get married, they will have to do it elsewhere.