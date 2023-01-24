Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

the son of Hitler's nephew William Patrick Hitler Photo by History of Yesterday

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.

Only one of the three guys who are the offspring of Hitler's nephew has been named. Alois Hitler Jr., William Patrick Hitler's half-brother, was his father when he was born in Great Britain. William returned to Germany in 1929 to take part in the Nuremberg Rally.

After he had returned to Britain and had begun giving press interviews, the Fuhrer then extended an invitation for him to visit Berlin, receiving the nickname "English nephew" from the dictator.

Despite Britain's intentions at the time to embrace a fascist political system, Adolf was unhappy that his nephew was not adopting the fascist philosophy promoted by his uncle.

Hitler's genealogy was sparsely recorded and quite modest. Alois and Klara Hitler, his parents, welcomed him into the world in Austria in 1889. Alois Hitler was an unmarried child who eventually took on his father Johann Georg Hiedler's last name. Adolf was the fourth of six children born to Alois and Klara Hitler, who was married three times.

Only one of Adolf's siblings, Paula Hitler, who was born in 1896. Paula was close to her brother throughout his life and never wed. She lasted longer than he did, dying in 1960.

Alois Hitler Jr. and Angela Hitler were Hitler's half-siblings on his father's side. William Patrick Hitler, a son of Alois Jr., emigrated to the US and served in the US Navy during World War II. Geli Raubal, a daughter of Angela Hitler who is said to have been romantically involved with Hitler, passed away in 1931 for unknown reasons.

The fact that most of Hitler's ancestors changed their last names after World War II to distance themselves from the dictator makes it challenging to locate any descendants if any, and most of the information about them is poorly recorded.

In general, the people were unaware of Hitler's limited and obscure family history. Paula, his half-sister, was the only living relative he had at the time of his death; the descendants of his other relatives remain unknown.

Before joining the army to fight in World War II, William continued to give presentations about his family in New York after relocating there. Bild claims that after the war, he and his wife, who was born in Germany, moved to Patchogue and eventually changed their names from Hitler to Stuart-Houston.