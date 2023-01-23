The World’s Youngest Mother Gave Birth at the Age of 5

Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939 Photo by History of Yesterday

By giving birth at the early age of 5 years and 7 months old, Lina Marcela Medina is officially recognized as the youngest mother in history. On September 23, 1933, Lina was born in Peru. She came from what appeared to be a modest household; her father, Tiburelo Medina, was a silversmith, and her mother, Victoria Losea, was a housewife.

When Lina was 5 years and 6 months old, her parents observed an unexpected abdominal enlargement. At first glance, they believed it may be a tumor, but they never would have predicted that Lina was really 7 months pregnant when she was diagnosed by Dr. Gerardo Lozada.

In front of her mother, the police attempted to question Lina to find out whether she could recall someone assaulting or raping her. The toddler was so perplexed by all that was going on that the authorities were once again without a lead as to a suspect or suspects. The police abandoned the case because they had no new information or leads.

According to a 1955 article on the case by Luis Leon, many of Peru's isolated communities performed frequent "holy festivals" that resulted in group intercourse or even rape, and these festivals did involve juveniles or young children like Lina.

In the absence of a more plausible theory on Lina’s case, it is believed that she was in fact raped at one of these strange and sick festivals.

Because of her young age and underdeveloped physique for a pregnancy, she could only give birth to the child via cesarean section, which involved several dangers and potentially endangered Lina's life. When Lina was eight months pregnant and under pressure from the media, her mother finally acknowledged that Lina began menstruating at the age of three.

Specialists eventually discovered that she had a disorder known as precocious puberty, which caused her sexual organs to develop at a very young age. This illness is caused by glands that generate growth and sex hormones that start to act abnormally very early in life. This condition's precise origin is still a mystery.

Lina recovering after giving birth in 1939 Photo by History of Yesterday

Because Lina's young organism was believed at the time to be immature and unable to provide the nutrients needed for the baby to develop over the 9 months of pregnancy, the doctors at the maternity understood there was a strong likelihood that the baby would experience significant challenges. By a miracle, the infant was delivered on May 14, 1939, Mother's Day, in excellent health and weight at 2.7 kilos (6 pounds).

Lina with Gerardo at the age of 1 Photo by History of Yesterday

The baby was given the name Gerardo Medina in honor of Lina's doctor, who assisted her during birth. Even now, the father's identity is still a mystery. Lina was undoubtedly another young victim of sexual abuse who was acting innocently. The fact that this is still taking place makes it even more horrific.

