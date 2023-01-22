Sailor Lost at Sea for 24 Days Survived on a Bottle of Kechup

Elvis Francois being given first aid by the Colombian Navy Photo by Twitter/ColombianNavy

After 24 days at sea, a sailor was found and claims he only consumed ketchup and condiments to stay alive.

According to a statement released by the Colombian military on Thursday, Elvis Francois was located 120 nautical miles from Puerto Bolvar after an aircraft saw the word "help" carved on the hull of his yacht.

Francois, 47, a native of the Caribbean island of Dominica, said that in December 2022, while performing maintenance on his yacht not far from St. Martin, unfavorable weather conditions dragged him out to sea.

Francois didn't have "any sort of competence in navigation," the Colombian navy observed in their statement, which caused him to get lost.

"Twenty-four days — no land, nobody to talk to, don't know what to do, don't know where you are — it was rough," Francois said in a video released by the navy, which was obtained by NBC News. "At a certain time, I lose hope. I think about my family."

Francois further explained in the navy video that he tried to get in touch with friends and coworkers but finally lost communication as he sank to the bottom of the ocean.

He said, "There was nothing more I could do but sit here and wait."

Francois explained how he had to rely on food supplies left on the ship to feed himself in order to live.

"I had no food. It was just a bottle of ketchup that was on the boat, garlic powder and Maggi," he said, referring to the soup and food seasoning. "So I mixed it up with some water."

Francois said that he used a handkerchief to catch rainwater that he then used to drink, Cmdr. Carlos Urbano Montes told the Associated Press. Francois was reported to be in good condition, but had lost weight, he continued.

Francois was given a medical examination following his rescue, according to the navy, and was then turned over to immigration officials, who want to send him back to his place of origin.