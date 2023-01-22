Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

The first time Humans Received a signal from outer space Photo by Lamna The Shark on Unsplash

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received.

This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.

The Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India managed to record the signal. It implies that researchers may start looking into how some of the first stars and galaxies formed, according to the study.

The signal came from SDSSJ0826+5630, which is known as a "star-forming galaxy". It was produced when the Earth's home galaxy, the 13.8 billion-year-old Milky Way, was only 4.9 billion years old.

This Thursday, author and post-doctoral cosmologist Arnab Chakraborty from the Department of Physics at McGill University remarked, "It's the equivalent of a look-back in time of 8.8 billion years."

The experts claim that galaxies produce light over a wide range of radio frequencies. Up to this point, only neighboring galaxies have been seen to generate radio waves with a wavelength of 21 cm.

Astronomers have been able to determine the galaxy's mass and gauge its gas concentration thanks to the signal.

They discovered that the atomic mass of the stars in a far-off galaxy was nearly two times more than the mass of the stars that are visible to us.

The signal is nonetheless a significant discovery in aiding scientists' understanding of how stars and galaxies grow, even though this indicates that aliens did not directly contact Earth on this occasion.