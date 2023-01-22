Woman Discovers She Accidentally Married Her Cousin While Pregnant With Their Baby

It was all an accident, apart from the child Photo by beingmarcellahill/TikTok

A woman was left mortified to find out that her husband - and father of the baby she was pregnant with at the time - was actually related to her.

Marcella Hill, 41, shared her story on TikTok, revealing how she and her husband Tage found out that they were actually third cousins.

She admitted she'd "never publicly told anyone" that she and her husband are cousins, but decided to share the news to her almost 300,000 followers in one go - and the video has now racked up almost a million views.

'I was sitting on the couch looking for names for the baby that we were about to have and I was on [genealogy site] FamilySearch.'

According to Marcella, CEO of Love Woolies and author of Wake Her Up, she first noticed something was wrong while looking at the names of her grandfather, grandmother, great-grandfather, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

The pair then called each of their respective grandparents to see if they knew one another. They have a blended family of four kids and will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in March.

Their assumptions proved to be accurate, and the pair soon discovered that they are third cousins because they share the same great-great-grandparents.

Marcella claimed that she and her husband "immediately" Googled "the hazards of having a kid with your third cousin" after learning about it. She added that they "felt abruptly as if we had done something utterly inappropriate [without] knowing."

According to Live Science, third or fourth-cousin couples are more likely than other couples to have children and grandchildren. Additionally, scientists assert that, while being relatively taboo in cultural terms, mating between "kissing cousins" makes biological sense.