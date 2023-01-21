The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon Bishop

Time for a galactical crusade? Photo by IFLScinece

In reality, the Moon Bishop, or Bishop John Noonan as he is currently known, is the result of a hazy rule that was outlined in the 1917 Code of Canon Law. The diocese from where the expedition set out receives any newly discovered territory, per the rule.

As a result, the "Moon" territory was turned over to the Diocese of Orlando, from whence Apollo 11 was launched. The initial Moon Bishop was William Donald Borders.

The first formal codification of canon law in the Catholic Church dates back to 1917. On May 27, 1918, Pope Benedict XV promulgated it, and it became operative. The earlier collections of ecclesiastical laws, which were in use since the 16th century, were replaced by it.

The code, which was made up of 1752 canons and was organized into seven volumes, governed Catholics' rights and obligations as well as how the Church was run. It lasted until the 1983 Code of Canon Law, which is currently in use, took its place.

If this enigmatic law establishing the position of Moon Bishop doesn't excite you, the real Pope wasn't happy either. In a meeting with Pope Paul VI after the lunar landing, Bishop Borders reportedly informed him, "You know, Holy Father, I am the bishop of the Moon." When Borders described the scenario to the Pope, he was initially confused.

The bishop's position is unaffected by his title, of course. Father John Giel, the chancellor for canonical matters of the Diocese of Orlando, claims that if there is no one to exercise jurisdiction over, it "means nothing.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore is a respectable 4,801 square miles in size. Archbishop Borders presided over the Diocese of Orlando, which was established in 1968 and covers 13 counties and 9,611 square miles of central Florida, as its first bishop until being named to the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The Florida Catholic newspaper published a headline on July 25, 1969, that said, "Religious leaders cheer landing of men on moon." On the front page, a photo of Bishop Borders from that time was captured when he toured the launch pads the evening before July 16's launch of Apollo 11, the first mission to land on the moon.

The bishop of the moon was in charge of 13 counties and Cape Canaveral, which was used as the launch site for the Apollo lunar missions. Brevard County's Cape Canaveral is a part of the Diocese of Orlando and is situated there. As a result, the Diocese of Orlando would expand by more than 14.6 million square miles, making it the largest diocese in the history of the universe.