Thief trips while stealing statue from church and gets injured by angel's sword

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPD37_0kLhUhtS00
That is what you call karmaPhoto byImage by lbrownstone from Pixabay

In Monterrey, Mexico, close to the US-Texas border, a drunk guy allegedly tried to steal treasures from a cathedral while trying to impale himself on a statue of the Archangel Michael.

According to the national newspaper Milenio of Mexico, Carlos Alonso, 32, was charged with scaling the fence of the Cristo Rey Parish church and shattering a glass door to enter the revered structure.

He allegedly tried to steal an Archangel statue but fell into it after tripping, according to the accusation.

Only because bystanders who saw Alonso and his trail of blood phoned paramedics to administer life-saving medical care after his neck impaled him on the sword.

Police then led him to a neighboring hospital while under their custody.

According to Catholic News Agency, once he has healed from his wounds, it is anticipated that he would be handed up to the public prosecutor's office.

However, Saint Michael escaped unhurt, which is good news for the end of the world because the Bible says we'll need him.

He will return at the end of the world, according to the book of Daniel.

The verse reads: "At that time shall arise Michael, the great prince who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble, such as never has been since there was a nation till that time; but at that time your people shall be delivered, every one whose name shall be found written in the book."

The sword wasn't harmed, which is good news because Michael is typically depicted wielding a sword while he defeats Satan in battle in statues and artwork.

Since then, locals have referred to the man's violent demise as "a matter of divine justice."

Another thief targeted the church in October with the intention of stealing a separate statue of an altar boy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 9

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
130K followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Real-Life squid game contestants left in tears as people are carried out by medics

The program was a huge success on Netflix in 2021, drawing a sizable viewership and inspiring many to consider taking part in a similar activity without dying in the end. With that in mind, it seemed only inevitable that someone would organize a real-world Squid Game experience for people to attempt as competitors; however, it appears that some participants were hurt.

Read full story
1 comments

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).

Read full story
8 comments

Retired Engineer Has Saved Close to 1,200 Types of Apples From Extinction

The great bulk of wildlife on our world has been gone, including a variety of plant and animal species. According to the University of Illinois, there are 7,500 different varieties of apples produced around the world, with 2,500 of those varieties being grown in the US.

Read full story

Identical twins are trying to get pregnant at the same time with the same man

In Australia, two twins who share a fiance are attempting to conceive at the same moment. The notion that twins work closely together is being taken to a whole new level by Anna and Lucy DeCinque.

Read full story
23 comments

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.

Read full story
55 comments

New artificial inteligence allows people to chat with Jesus and other historical figures

A new mobile app that utilizes artificial intelligence allows users to chat with historical figures such as Jesus Christ or even more controversial figures such as Adolf Hitler. Historical Figures uses artificial intelligence technology to power “text conversations with robots [that are] meant to simulate the perspectives of notable people,” NBC reports.

Read full story
21 comments

Did a Human Head Transplant Take Place in 2018?

The medical industry has evolved a great deal since the start of the 21st century. New technology allows for more efficient and risk-free treatments and yet some things still cannot be cured. When technology is not advanced enough to discover certain cures for diseases, doctors turn to cutting and replacing certain parts of the human body. In this certain case, we are looking at getting rid of a diseased body and replacing it with a healthy one, or in other words a direct human head transplant.

Read full story
7 comments

The World’s Youngest Mother Gave Birth at the Age of 5

By giving birth at the early age of 5 years and 7 months old, Lina Marcela Medina is officially recognized as the youngest mother in history. On September 23, 1933, Lina was born in Peru. She came from what appeared to be a modest household; her father, Tiburelo Medina, was a silversmith, and her mother, Victoria Losea, was a housewife.

Read full story
11 comments

Young Girl Wins $48M Settlement After Having All Her Limbs Amputated Following Missed Meningitis and Sepsis Diagnosis

A £39 million ($48.3 million) payment for a child whose limbs were amputated after she was wrongfully released from the hospital has been authorized by the High Court. She presented at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey with "red flags for meningitis and sepsis," but her attorneys claim she was only treated with paracetamol before being released.

Read full story
9 comments

Sailor Lost at Sea for 24 Days Survived on a Bottle of Kechup

After 24 days at sea, a sailor was found and claims he only consumed ketchup and condiments to stay alive. According to a statement released by the Colombian military on Thursday, Elvis Francois was located 120 nautical miles from Puerto Bolvar after an aircraft saw the word "help" carved on the hull of his yacht.

Read full story
4 comments

Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Discovers She Accidentally Married Her Cousin While Pregnant With Their Baby

A woman was left mortified to find out that her husband - and father of the baby she was pregnant with at the time - was actually related to her. Marcella Hill, 41, shared her story on TikTok, revealing how she and her husband Tage found out that they were actually third cousins.

Read full story
46 comments
Orlando, FL

The Catholic Church Officially Has a Moon Bishop

In reality, the Moon Bishop, or Bishop John Noonan as he is currently known, is the result of a hazy rule that was outlined in the 1917 Code of Canon Law. The diocese from where the expedition set out receives any newly discovered territory, per the rule.

Read full story
8 comments

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.

Read full story
17 comments

The US Has Officially Hit It’s $31.4 Trillion Debt Limit

In order to ensure that the federal government can continue paying its bills before what is anticipated to be a protracted debate over whether to increase the borrowing cap, the Treasury Department started using a series of accounting tricks on Thursday after the United States reached its debt limit.

Read full story
17 comments

Chainsaws were not invented to cut wood, but something far more disturbing

The history of the chainsaw has developed quickly since the 1700s. Let's look more closely at what led to this development. Before C-sections, it was difficult for moms to deliver large babies vaginally. C-sections, also referred to as cesarean sections, entail the surgical removal of the child from the womb.

Read full story
5 comments

Breakfast: the most holy and important meal of the day

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day because it provides the body and brain with fuel after an overnight fast. Eating a healthy breakfast can help improve concentration and cognitive function, and provide energy for physical activity. It can also help to regulate appetite and prevent overeating later in the day. Skipping breakfast, on the other hand, can lead to feelings of fatigue and hunger later on, which can lead to poor food choices and weight gain.

Read full story
3 comments

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.

Read full story
111 comments

Online viewers watched Twitch streams for 2.5 million years in 2022

Platforms like Twitch stand out as key winners from the rapid expansion of internet streaming services because it has fundamentally altered how viewers consume content. Notably, Twitch continues to provide a variety of content to appeal to various audiences, which has helped the site score higher in particular measures.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy