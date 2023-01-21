Thief trips while stealing statue from church and gets injured by angel's sword

That is what you call karma Photo by Image by lbrownstone from Pixabay

In Monterrey, Mexico, close to the US-Texas border, a drunk guy allegedly tried to steal treasures from a cathedral while trying to impale himself on a statue of the Archangel Michael.

According to the national newspaper Milenio of Mexico, Carlos Alonso, 32, was charged with scaling the fence of the Cristo Rey Parish church and shattering a glass door to enter the revered structure.

He allegedly tried to steal an Archangel statue but fell into it after tripping, according to the accusation.

Only because bystanders who saw Alonso and his trail of blood phoned paramedics to administer life-saving medical care after his neck impaled him on the sword.

Police then led him to a neighboring hospital while under their custody.

According to Catholic News Agency, once he has healed from his wounds, it is anticipated that he would be handed up to the public prosecutor's office.

However, Saint Michael escaped unhurt, which is good news for the end of the world because the Bible says we'll need him.

He will return at the end of the world, according to the book of Daniel.

The verse reads: "At that time shall arise Michael, the great prince who has charge of your people. And there shall be a time of trouble, such as never has been since there was a nation till that time; but at that time your people shall be delivered, every one whose name shall be found written in the book."

The sword wasn't harmed, which is good news because Michael is typically depicted wielding a sword while he defeats Satan in battle in statues and artwork.

Since then, locals have referred to the man's violent demise as "a matter of divine justice."

Another thief targeted the church in October with the intention of stealing a separate statue of an altar boy.